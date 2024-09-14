Houthis turn captured Israeli ship into attraction for Muslim holiday

The Houthi rebels, Iran's proxy in Yemen, hijacked the Galaxy Leader cargo ship off the coast of the Gulf in November 2023. On the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, they decorated the ship with flags and lights and turned it into an attraction.

The holiday falls on the 12th day of the third month of the Muslim calendar. In Arabic, the third month is called Rabiʽ al-Awwal, which means the beginning of spring. The holiday was not celebrated in the ancient period of Islam, so not all Muslim communities celebrate it on the same day. In the places where the holiday is celebrated, Muslims hold celebrations and sing songs of praise to Allah and Muhammad.

The ship is anchored in front of As-Salif port, and visitors sail to it using small fishing boats. Visitors tour the deck, take selfies, and step on the U.S. and Israeli flags, with speakers playing traditional Houthi songs to boost morale in the background.

The ship is owned by Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar's shipping company "Ray" and at the time of the attack, there were no Israelis on board. The ship was carrying the flag of the Bahamas and was on its way from Port Said in Egypt to India.

In the footage from the takeover of the cargo ship in the Red Sea, the Houthi operatives were seen landing on the ship from a helicopter that landed on the deck. Then, they started walking around with drawn weapons and chanting against Israel and the Jews. Some of the terrorists entered the main hall and threatened the crew on the command bridge.

The Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare'e, said at the time: "Our naval forces carried out a military operation in the Red Sea, took control of an Israeli ship and took it to the coast of Yemen. The Houthis are treating the ship's crew in accordance with the values ​​of the religion of Islam. We warn all the ships that belong to the Israeli enemy or work with it because they will become a legitimate target for the Houthi army."

A member of the political bureau of the Houthis in Yemen, Hazam al-Assad, said in November that the Houthis will not allow Israeli ships to pass through the Bab al-Mandab strait that connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.

The Prime Minister's Office stated after the takeover of the ship that "This is another act of Iranian terrorism, representing a significant escalation in Iran's aggression against the citizens of the free world, and has international implications for the security of global shipping routes."

Since the beginning of the war, Iran's envoys in Yemen have been trying to challenge Israel. The Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and drones at Israel, even striking Tel Aviv and killing a civilian . Some of the projectiles launched at Eilat were intercepted by American warships in the Red Sea and others were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.