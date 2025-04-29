‘Hope is mandatory’: Families of fallen hostages turn pain into purpose after October 7

The parents of slain hostages Hersch Goldberg-Polin and Omer Neutra called for unity, resilience and unwavering commitment to bring home those still held in Gaza, speaking at the Voices of Valor ceremony —produced by Ynet Global, ILTV News and Israel+—ahead of Memorial Day and Independence Day commemorations.

Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, who led a global advocacy campaign for the release of their son before his death was confirmed , spoke about the lessons they have learned during their painful journey.

5 View gallery Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin

The Goldberg-Polins said their activism was an instinctive, "primal parental response" to the life-or-death threat their son faced. Even after burying Hersch, they continue speaking out, driven by a commitment to prevent other families from suffering the same fate.

“We are motivated by doing everything we can to make sure that no other parents, no other family, meets the end that we met," Jon said. "And it’s what Hersch would have done.”

Reflecting on the past 18 months, Rachel described a transformation in herself and her husband, marked by newfound clarity and determination. "When you really believe in what you're doing, there's no fear, there's no self-consciousness, no second-guessing," she said. "Our DNA has been replaced with a fearlessness I never had before."

5 View gallery Hersch Goldberg-Polin ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The couple also described a sobering education in the realities of international diplomacy, noting that they had once believed global leaders acted purely out of principle. "What we have learned is it’s more complicated than that," Jon said. "We kept hearing about 'interests' and 'equities' instead of moral clarity."

Despite the disillusionment, they continue to champion a message of national unity. Jon quoted Mark Twain, saying patriotism means loyalty to one's country always and to one's government only when it deserves it. "At the end of the day, we are one village, one people, one country," Jon said, "and we're going to make this work together."

As bereaved parents facing their first Memorial Day without Hersch, the Goldberg-Polins emphasized the need for resilience. "We would all go back to October 6 in a heartbeat," Jon said. "But it’s not reality. Now we must find a way to take our pain and turn it into something good."

5 View gallery Jon and Rachel Goldberg-Polin

They also rejected the idea that their family's tragedy made them regret their decision to immigrate to Israel. "This is our life. This is our place. We hitched our wagon to the fate and the faith of Israel," Rachel said. "Even in tragedy, we feel lucky to be part of the people of Israel."

Looking ahead to Independence Day, they acknowledged the emotional difficulty but stressed the importance of celebration even amid mourning. "It’s not healthy for a country to always be heavy and down," Jon said.

Finally, they addressed the families of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza. "Hope is mandatory," Rachel said. "It’s a command. The line between hope and despair is so fragile. They need every ounce of strength we can send them."

5 View gallery Orna and Ronen Neutra

Also speaking at the event were Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra, a dual American-Israeli citizen who was captured by Hamas on October 7 and later killed. Omer’s body remains held in Gaza.

"Omer was a connector," Orna said. "He didn’t see differences between people; he saw what brought them together."

The Neutras recounted how Omer, born and raised in New York, had chosen to join the IDF as a lone soldier after falling in love with Israel during a gap-year program. "He couldn’t see himself going to college while his friends stayed behind to serve and protect," said Ronen.

5 View gallery Omer Neutra

Since October 7, the Neutras have tirelessly advocated for the release of the hostages, visiting Washington dozens of times and speaking out across the media. Despite the devastating news they received in December — that new intelligence indicated Omer was killed shortly after being taken into Gaza — their mission has not changed.

"Our life as we knew it stopped on October 7," Orna said. "We cannot move on until Omer and the others receive the dignified burial they deserve."

The Neutras stressed that bringing back the remaining hostages must remain Israel’s top priority, warning that trust between the people and the government depends on it.

"A mother must know that if she sends her son to fight, the government will do everything to bring him home," Ronen said.