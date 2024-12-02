American Israeli hostage Omer Neutra murdered on October 7, body held in Gaza, IDF announces

Hamas hostage Cpt. Omer Neutra, 21, a tank commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade, was killed on October 7 and his body is being held in the Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesman announced on Monday morning. His death was determined by the chief military rabbi after an examination of all the findings and based on reliable information. Omer is survived by his parents Ronen and Orna and his brother, Daniel.

Neutra was born and raised in Long Island, and came to Israel as a lone soldier to enlist. On October 7, he was kidnapped alongside his tankmates, Nimrod Cohen, the gunner; Shaked Dahan, the tank driver; and the Oz Daniel, the liaison officer. The four were in tank number 3, whose photo of the terrorists jubilant around it while it was burning became one of the symbols of October 7.

3 View gallery Hamas hostage Cpt. Omer Neutra, 21, has been declared dead





3 View gallery Hamas terrorists celebrate capturing Omer Neutra's tank

On Sunday, Omer's parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, spoke at a rally held in New York following the release of the psychological terror video of hostage Edan Alexander.

They called on US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to act to promote a deal, saying: " "seize the moment, work together, before January. It can be a moment that unites us all."

Orna and Ronen Nuetra speak about their son at the Republican National convention ( Video: CBS )





"Conditions in Lebanon have changed, all eyes are now on Gaza. The people of Israel are waiting. It's time to bring them back. Omar and Idan grew up here, did the Zionist act, left everything behind and gave everything to the country they love. They deserve to go home," they said.

The headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said after the announcement of Neutra's death that he "loved sports, played soccer, basketball and volleyball and was the captain of sports teams at his school. His family and friends say he was a warm, optimistic and people-loving person who 'lights up the room as soon as he enters'."

3 View gallery Rally in Manhattan in October marking Omer Neutra's 2nd birthday in captivity ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In October, Neutra spent his second birthday in captivity. About 700 people, including his family members and friends, at the time held a march around Manhattan, New York. Friends came from all over and they received videos from those who could not make it, according to his mother. "It was an exciting and powerful event. To see all these friends, especially after such a long time without seeing them. It was an event that testified to his character, only he was missing."

His parents said they knew his decision to enlist was clear. Although he was born and raised in New York, his friends and family said that Omer was "the most put-together person ever." He and his brother attended a Jewish school, and he took an active part in the Jewish community around them. At the end of high school he chose to do a year of military preparatory school in Israel.

Hamas terrorists celebrate capturing Omer Neutra's tank on Gaza border





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Omer had no IDF military obligation, and he gave up college studies to enlist.

"Omer grew up in the U.S. and at the age of 18 came to Israel for a preparatory year. He was accepted to study at a university in the U.S., but made a decision that he wanted to enlist and served in the Tank Corps," said his mother. "He was on duty on October 7 and we spoke with him on Friday afternoon after a very difficult month of work he had on the border. Omer said he expected a relatively quiet Saturday with the soldiers, and of course a few hours later we were about to go to bed. We always checked what was happening in Israel before going to sleep."