IDF kills Nukhba terrorists during drill in Gaza as Hamas rebuilds forces

IDF carried out an overnight airstrike in central Gaza targeting Hamas Nukhba terrorists during a training session, killing at least four, as the group attempts to rebuild its capabilities, the military said Wednesday.

The strike took place around midnight after intelligence identified the gathering. According to the IDF, the terrorists were allowed to assemble before being targeted.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed )

The attack was carried out by an Air Force drone under the direction of Southern Command.

At least four terrorists were confirmed killed, though the number could be higher, the military said.

The strike comes as Hamas works to reestablish its Nukhba unit, which led the Oct. 7 attacks, following heavy losses during the war.

The IDF said the operation was intended to signal that it will not allow Hamas to exploit the ongoing fighting with Iran and Hezbollah to regroup or train.

Despite the focus on operations in Iran and Lebanon, the military said it continues to maintain operational capabilities in Gaza, even as some resources have shifted.

Forces remain on high alert along the Gaza perimeter, citing concerns that Hamas will continue attempts to attack troops in the area.

Separately, lawmakers are advancing legislation to prosecute hundreds of Hamas Nukhba terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 attacks. The proposed law would allow trials in a special military court in Jerusalem on charges including murder, terrorism and crimes against the state.