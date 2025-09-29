Father and daughter killed on October 7 reburied in their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

Nadav Goldstein-Almog, 48, and his daughter Yam, 17, first buried in Shefayim, were reinterred in Kfar Aza; Agam, the daughter and sister who returned from captivity, said: 'I hoped for a miracle.' Chen, Nadav’s widow, recalled: 'When we heard on the radio in Gaza, ‘We are sorry for Nadav and Yam,’ that was the confirmation they were no longer alive'

Roni Green Shaulov|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Massacre
October 7
Kfar Aza
A second funeral was held Sunday in Kibbutz Kfar Aza for Nadav Goldstein-Almog, 48, and his daughter Yam, 17, who were murdered in the October 7 massacre. The two were initially buried in Shefayim but have now been brought back to their home soil.
Friends from Nadav’s triathlon team, Etgarit Otef Aza, carried his coffin wearing their team uniforms. On the day of the attack, Hamas gunmen killed Nadav and Yam and abducted the rest of the family — mother Chen and children Agam, Gal and Tal — who later returned from captivity in Gaza.
3 View gallery
ים גולדשטיין, נדב גולדשטיין ים גולדשטיין, נדב גולדשטיין
Nadav Goldstein-Almog, and his daughter Yam
Agam, 21, who survived months in captivity, delivered an emotional eulogy. “This morning we accompanied you from Shefayim,” she said. “Suddenly you felt so close, and I wanted to hug you. In Kfar Aza we lived as a big family, and now I am left with two holes in my heart — of my father and sister, murdered before my eyes.” She recalled imagining, while in Gaza, what she would write on their gravestones and even hoping for a miracle that they had somehow survived.
3 View gallery
הלוויתם של נדב וים גולדשטיין-אלמוג שנרצחו בכפר עזההלוויתם של נדב וים גולדשטיין-אלמוג שנרצחו בכפר עזה
The funeral in Kfar Aza
(Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi)
Chen, Nadav’s widow and Yam’s mother, said: “Yam, my beloved firstborn. Nadav, my love. When we were held captive in Gaza, we heard the radio announcer say, ‘We are sorry for Nadav and Yam.’ That was the final confirmation that you were gone. I never imagined you had been buried in Shefayim.” She explained that the temporary burial there was part of the reality of Oct. 7, when funerals in Kfar Aza were impossible.
3 View gallery
הלוויתם של נדב וים גולדשטיין-אלמוג שנרצחו בכפר עזההלוויתם של נדב וים גולדשטיין-אלמוג שנרצחו בכפר עזה
Agam Goldstein-Almog
(Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi)
“I stand here today with a heavy heart, agreeing to this painful, unnatural step — to bury Nadav and Yam for a second time in Kfar Aza,” Chen said. “At least now they rest alongside our best, who were murdered and fell that day.”
Nadav’s mother, Vered, added, “It is so ironic that you are coming home before us. The house will again be colorful and bright, but also sad.” She praised Chen and the surviving children for their resilience after captivity, saying they embodied the possibility of gradual healing.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""