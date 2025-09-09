Qatar threatens response to Israel's 'terrorist attack'

Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Thani, said Tuesday evening, hours after Israel’s unprecedented strike inside the Gulf state , that a legal team has been established to examine Doha’s response.

“Qatar will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reserves the right to respond,” Al-Thani said. “Qatar today was subjected to an Israeli terrorist attack aimed at undermining stability and security in the region. We have reached a critical moment, and there must be a response to these actions.”

2 View gallery Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump ( Photos: Alex Brandon/AP, Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters, Alex Kolomoisky )

Al-Thani claimed that U.S. officials warned Qatar about the Israeli strike 10 minutes after it had already begun, when explosions were heard in the capital, Doha. “Security forces responded immediately to the incident, in which there were dead and wounded. We will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty, and we will deal firmly with any security breach,” he said.

The prime minister accused Israel of destabilizing the region. “The attack is a message to the region that there is a rogue actor and political chaos. Netanyahu is leading the region toward irreversible escalation,” he said. “The strike violated not only international law but also moral standards. Today can only be described in one word — betrayal. Negotiations continue at the request of the United States, but Israel acted to sabotage these efforts.”

Shortly after the strike, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli operation, which the IDF and Shin Bet said targeted Hamas leaders abroad. “Qatar condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of Hamas’ political bureau in Doha, the capital of Qatar,” the statement said.

2 View gallery Attack in the heart of Doha ( Photo Jacqueline Penney / AFPTV / AFP )

“This attack constitutes a violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qatari citizens and residents,” the Foreign Ministry said. Qatar, which has faced sharp criticism for funding Hamas, also maintains close ties with the United States and has acted as a mediator in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

According to reports, during a call between President Donald Trump and the emir of Qatar , Trump “expressed solidarity with Doha and condemned the violation of its sovereignty.” Trump also urged the emir to continue mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza despite the developments. The emir condemned the strike, blamed Israel for its consequences, and said it was “delaying efforts to de-escalate tensions.” He added: “Israel is pursuing an aggressive policy that threatens the security and stability of the region.”

The statements came shortly after White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said the U.S. military had updated Doha immediately after President Trump was informed by the American military of Israel’s operation. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari later rejected claims that Qatar had been warned in advance, writing on X: “The claims that Qatar was informed in advance of the strike are false. The call from an American official came while explosions were already being heard as a result of the attack.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Israel's attack on Qatar ( Video: Reuters )





In her statement, Leavitt also confirmed that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the strike. “Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Trump that he wants to make peace quickly, and the president believes this unfortunate incident can serve as an opportunity for peace,” she said.