US ambassador warns Israel is losing true friends because of nationalist crime 'and everyone is silent'

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who immigrated to Israel in 1978 and immediately settled in the West Bank, has long been closely tied to the settlement movement. So when reports emerged over the weekend of American anger over Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, he said he was deeply troubled.

“I am so angry about the issue of Jewish riots in Judea and Samaria ,” he told Yedioth Ahronoth and Ynet. “I know the truth — there are 600,000 people who respect the law, who respect their neighbors and wake up every morning just wanting to do good, but there is a small group of a few hundred individuals who have fallen out of the system and are tarnishing an entire enterprise, and everyone is silent.”

2 View gallery Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter

Leiter stressed that such concerns are not currently being raised by the White House or by Israel’s allies on Capitol Hill. He also denied reports that Vice President JD Vance brought up the issue in his two phone calls with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Vance’s office also denied that the topic was discussed.

“We are in a very complicated situation because of these riots. We are losing friends,” the ambassador said. “There are people in Washington who are definitely distancing themselves from Israel because of this. We should not be providing ammunition to Democrats who are fighting to continue supporting us within their party. It’s as if those who want to support us — we ourselves are pushing them away.”

Leiter said Netanyahu has already held several meetings on the issue and demanded comprehensive action. “Last Friday, the prime minister met with Central Command — the fact that in the middle of a war he comes to Central Command to discuss this shows he takes it very seriously,” Leiter said.

“Where are the rabbis of Yesha and the leaders of the Yesha councils? Where is the Yesha Council? This needs to be a daily struggle," he added. "They are not only tarnishing the settlement enterprise — they are tarnishing the entire State of Israel. They are feeding the narrative of violent occupiers, and we must not remain silent. It is indeed a small minority — I want to emphasize that — but the vast majority must speak out against this phenomenon.”

2 View gallery A Palestinian vehicle set on fire during riots near Nablus ( Photo: Majdi Mohammed/ AP )

Leiter called on religious and political leaders in the West Bank to get involved.

“We are going to take control of this issue and are treating it very seriously," he said. "Within Israel, council heads and rabbis need to step up. I believe the government is mobilizing to do what is necessary. They understand the severity of the situation. I heard Shin Bet chief Zini speaking about it, and he will address it with full force."