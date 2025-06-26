Deceptions and target marking: Behind the IDF’s commando operations in Iran

The revelation confirms deep penetration operations involving elite forces conducting target designation, intelligence gathering and tactical deception to paralyze Iranian defenses.

Zamir explicitly credited these combined air-ground operations for achieving " complete air superiority in every location we chose to operate." The commandos’ activities supplemented Mossad operations already exposed after the mission’s initial strikes .

Zamir asserted Iran’s nuclear program suffered "severe, broad and deep" systemic damage, with military intelligence assessing it has been "set back years." He emphasized strikes critically degraded facilities, factories, industrial sites and intelligence centers, vowing: "We will not allow Iran to develop weapons of mass destruction."

The IDF chief framed the operation as a counter to Iran’s three strategic threats: its advanced nuclear program nearing weapons capability; its arsenal of thousands of long-range missiles designed to paralyze Israel and its active "plan to destroy Israel," which included preparations for a "multi-arena ground invasion" coordinated with massive missile attacks.

"These weren’t theoretical concepts but an existential threat made real," Zamir said, invoking the preemptive action principle: "We bring the fighting to enemy territory."

Beyond nuclear targets, Zamir highlighted the degradation of Iran’s missile launch capabilities, Israel’s establishment of unchallenged intelligence and technological superiority and the critical role of ground forces operating "covertly in enemy territory" to enable Israel’s operational freedom in Tehran.

Zamir expressly acknowledged the U.S. role in the conflict, praising American strikes as "precise, powerful and impressive" while noting continuous coordination with U.S. military counterparts. "This alliance," he added, "constitutes a strategic asset for Israel."

Though declaring operational objectives met, Zamir cautioned: " Operation Rising Lion has concluded but the campaign is not over." He honored the Israeli public’s resilience and fallen soldiers, calling his command during this "historic hour" a privilege, while committing the IDF to securing Israel’s future.