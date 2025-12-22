Oct. 7 political inquiry bill advances as bereaved families declare ‘week of rage’

A coalition of bereaved families from the October 7 Hamas massacre has launched a ‘week of rage’ aimed at pressuring coalition lawmakers to oppose a government backed plan to establish a political investigative committee rather than a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the attack.

The group, known as the October Council, announced a series of protests and lobbying efforts that will continue through Wednesday, when the Knesset is expected to hold a preliminary vote on a bill promoted by Likud MK Ariel Kallner. The proposal would create a six member political committee to investigate the events of October 7, instead of an independent state appointed body.

At the same time, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the bill on Monday, with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin was the sole minister to vote against the measure, objecting to a clause allowing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to appoint opposition representatives to the committee if the opposition refuses to cooperate.

Families of victims and hostages gathered Sunday at a press conference in Tel Aviv, accusing the government of attempting to shield itself from accountability and branding the proposal a “shameful evasion.”

“We see this bill as a pathetic attempt to replace a real state inquiry with a corrupt political one,” said Rafi Ben Shitrit, former mayor of Beit She’an and father of Staff Sgt. Elroy Ben Shitrit, who was killed in the battle at Nahal Oz on October 7. Tearing up a printed copy of the bill, he warned coalition members, “Do not desecrate the memory of our murdered loved ones with this deception.”

Jon Polin, the father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , who was taken hostage and later killed in Gaza, rejected comparisons between the proposed committee and the US 9/11 Commission. “Israel already has a clear legal framework for investigating national disasters,” he said. “We do not need new models. We need courage.”

Adi Zaquto, whose father Avi Zaquto was murdered in Ofakim, said nearly two years have passed without answers. “No one has given us a single honest explanation,” he said. “Our families deserve more than silence.”

Other grieving parents echoed the demand for a full state commission. Shimon Buskila, who lost his son Yarden, appealed directly to lawmakers. “Look me in the eyes and tell me why this happened,” he said. “This is your moment of truth.”

Protests continued Monday outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, where bereaved families addressed ministers ahead of a discussion on the mandate of the proposed committee.

Reut Adari, the mother of Lt. Ido Adari, who was killed at the Nova music festival, said, “It cannot be that the prime minister appoints his own investigators. That contaminates the truth, and we will not accept it.”

Gil Dickman, a cousin of Carmel Gat, who was murdered in captivity, said families would not allow the government to evade responsibility. “A state commission of inquiry will be established,” he said. “There are people trying to escape accountability.”

Eyal Eshel, whose daughter Roni was killed at the Nahal Oz base, accused lawmakers of cowardice. “The accused cannot investigate themselves,” he said. “You fear the truth.”

At a meeting of the Knesset State Control Committee, chaired by MK Alon Schuster of the National Unity party, a heated exchange broke out between bereaved mothers, one supporting the government’s plan and the other opposing it. Reut Recht Adari, the mother of a Shin Bet officer killed on October 7, said, “One of the main figures under investigation cannot be the one appointing the investigators.”

Likud MK Osher Shekalim argued that calls for a state commission were intended to remove Netanyahu from political life, comments that drew sharp backlash from families in attendance.

As part of the ‘week of rage,’ the October Council has launched a digital campaign highlighting past statements by coalition lawmakers in support of a state inquiry. The group is urging the public to flood ministers with messages demanding they reject what families describe as a “whitewash committee.”

Family members and supporters are expected to confront lawmakers in the Knesset and continue protests outside the Prime Minister’s Office through Wednesday.

Under Kallner’s proposal, the committee would be appointed under the authority of Ohana, with three members selected by the coalition and three by the opposition. If the opposition refuses to participate, Ohana would appoint their representatives as well. In an effort to defuse criticism, Netanyahu is reportedly considering a compromise under which Supreme Court President Justice Itzhak Amit would appoint those members instead.