US President Donald Trump hosted a Hanukkah event at the White House overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, opening the ceremony with remarks on the antisemitic terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, where 15 people were killed.

“All nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism, and we’re doing that,” Trump said. “This was an antisemitic terrorist attack. That’s exactly what it was. What a horrible thing. We never learn. We mourn all those who were murdered and pray for the swift recovery of the wounded.”

Trump hosted Holocaust survivors at the event, along with the families of former hostage Edan Alexander and of killed hostage Omer Neutra, whose body was returned for burial. He later addressed the ceasefire agreement, saying: “At the end of the day, we have real peace in the Middle East. Maybe there’s an occasional flare-up, but there are 59 countries that have all signed on, and they’re ready to do whatever it takes.”

2 View gallery US President Dona;d Trump at White House Hanukkah event ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters )

He then, not for the first time, misspoke about the number of hostages still held by Hamas and failed to mention Ran Gvili, who has been held in Gaza for 803 days . “We brought back all the hostages and all the young people who were dead. Nobody thought that could happen,” Trump said.

He recounted conversations with bereaved parents, saying: “They were devoted to bringing back their son who was killed with the same devotion as bringing back a living son. It was incredible and beautiful, but I didn’t think it would be possible.” He added: “After we brought back the 20 living hostages, we were nowhere near the 28 fallen. I told Hamas they had to bring them.” He then repeated the error: “One by one we brought them all back. We brought back the last one. We brought them all.”

Trump went on to warn the terror group: “If Hamas doesn’t behave nicely, it knows big trouble is coming.” He added: “We have Hezbollah in Lebanon, and they are a big problem. Many countries want them gone, not just Israel. There is great unity in the Middle East right now, and peace for the first time ever.”

2 View gallery Ran Gvili is the last hostage remaining in Gaza ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

On Tuesday night, families of returned hostages took part in a Hanukkah candle-lighting at the home of the family of the last hostage remaining in Gaza, Sgt. Ran Gvili. In a statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, his mother Tali said: “We are not moving to the second stage of the deal until Rani returns and we close the circle. Israel is waiting for Rani.”

Ruby Chen, the father of Sgt. Itay Chen, whose body was returned to Israel for burial about a month ago, said: “The agreement was clear. Forty-eight hostages. Not 25 and not 45. Forty-eight hostages must come home. This agreement must be fully implemented before moving to Phase Two. The expectation of the United States and all the international partners to the deal is to pressure Hamas to return Rani and not move to Phase Two even for a single second before he comes back.”