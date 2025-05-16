IDF strikes Gaza ahead of expanded offensive, as ceasefire talks fail

Palestinian sources say over 100 killed or missing after overnight attacks concentrated on northern areas of the Strip; families of hostages say Israel is on the cusp of a collosal missed opportunity to bring hostages home 

Elisha Ben Kimon, Einav Halabi|
IDF struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight on Thursday and into the early morning hours on Friday, mostly in the northern parts of the Strip. Palestinian outlets reported over 100 people were killed or missing in the attacks.
On Thursday, the military targeted the area of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip, where, according to the Palestinians, over 50 people were killed.
3 View gallery
תקיפות בבית לאהיהתקיפות בבית לאהיה
IDF strikes on northern Gaza
IDF strikes on northern Gaza
(Reuters)
The strikes in Gaza have increased since the targeted attack against Mohammed Sinwar, head of the Hamas military wing and brother of slain leader Yahya Sinwar, on Tuesday.
The attacks were also described as a precursor to an expanded ground offensive on the Strip should negotiations for a ceasefire fail.
3 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל ברצועת עזה
IDF troops in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Israeli officials said on Thursday that there has been no progress in the talks in Qatar after an Israeli delegation met there with mediators, including U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, but despite the failure to advance in the talks, the team remained in Qatar on Friday awaiting a government decision.
Hamas refused to accept the Witkoff proposal that would include the release of half of the living hostages on the first day of the ceasefire and an Israeli commitment to enter negotiations to end the war. Israel, the official said, insisted that there would be no end to the war without a capitulation of Hamas and the return of all of the 58 remaining hostages, both living and dead, who are still held in Gaza.
3 View gallery
סטיב וויטקוף נפגש עם עידן אלכסנדר ומשפחתוסטיב וויטקוף נפגש עם עידן אלכסנדר ומשפחתו
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff with freed hostage Edan Alexander and his family
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement on Friday that they were concerned that the war in Gaza would only expand. "All indications are that Israel is hours away from the missed opportunity of the century and that rather than returning the hostages, it would find itself bogged down in Gaza and isolated in the world," the statement read. "Such a missed opportunity is a resounding failure on the part of Israel."
The forum also appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a breakthrough in the talks. "Time is running out. The world is watching. History will remember."
