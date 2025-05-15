No agreements in Doha, plumes of smoke rise in northern Gaza Strip as operation expands

Ahead of a possible expansion of the ground operation in Gaza, Palestinians reported Thursday afternoon on IDF strikes in the northern part of the Strip, including in Gaza City, Jabalia and Beit Lahia. In addition, Palestinians claimed that, since morning, 115 people have been killed across the Strip.

Attack on a residential tower in Beit Lahia

Meanwhile, the deadlock in the hostage deal negotiations in Qatar appears to be continuing. According to Israeli sources, there has been no significant progress in the talks, though they are ongoing. The Israeli delegation remains in Doha, and no decision has yet been made on whether to bring them back to Israel. Hamas remains entrenched in its positions and is unwilling to accept the original Witkoff proposal. The terror group insists that any deal must include an end to the war, while Israel continues to adhere to the original framework. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in contact with American officials and met overnight with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Hamas, for its part, said Thursday that the release of hostage Edan Alexander was a “positive initiative” aimed at “easing the suffering of our people” and demonstrating a commitment to ending the fighting and opening the border crossings. The statement said the move was carried out “ahead of the U.S. president’s visit to the region,” and that “based on understandings with the American side and with the knowledge of the mediators, we expect the aggression to end and the entry of humanitarian aid to begin immediately.”

6 View gallery Air strike on Beit Lahia





6 View gallery Smoke plumes rise up from Beit Lahia





The group added that “comprehensive negotiations on all issues must be held to achieve security and stability,” but warned that “failure to take these steps, particularly the delivery of aid, will cast a negative shadow over all efforts to complete the prisoner exchange negotiations.”

At the same time, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on an air strike between the villages of Yohmor al-Shaqif and Arnoun al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon. According to the report, the strike targeted a bulldozer and one person was injured. Later reports said one person was killed in the same incident. The Al-Mayadeen network, also linked to the Shiite terror group, reported that the strike was carried out using a drone.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using the blockade on Gaza as a “tool of extermination,” amid its refusal to allow humanitarian aid into the Strip since March 2. “The siege imposed by Israel has gone beyond military tactics and become a tool of extermination,” said Federico Borello, the organization’s acting director, in a statement that also criticized “plans to cram Gaza’s two million residents into an even smaller area, rendering the rest of the territory uninhabitable.”

The strikes in the Strip come as the fate of Hamas military wing commander Mohammed Sinwar remains unclear following an assassination attempt Tuesday in Khan Younis . The Air Force continues to strike the area, and overnight, Gaza sources reported 54 deaths in strikes in the southern city. Among other targets, the strikes hit near the European Hospital, where Sinwar was believed to be staying in an underground compound that was bombed by the IDF.

6 View gallery Damage in Jabalia ( Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP )





6 View gallery ( Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP )

Since the assassination attempt, the Air Force has been conducting a wave of intensive strikes across Gaza, primarily in the central region. At the same time, the IDF announced that in the south of the Strip, most of the city of Rafah is already under operational control. The focus of the airstrikes has now shifted to Gaza City and its surroundings, where Hamas forces and terror infrastructure are concentrated. “These are significant strikes, targeting and destroying Hamas terror assets,” security officials said.

The attempt to eliminate senior Hamas figures was carried out through a strike on an underground compound where, according to the IDF, the leaders were conducting military operations. The IDF emphasized that the compound was located beneath civilian buildings such as hospitals, which had previously prevented an attack. However, that barrier now appears to have been lifted—the strikes have resumed and even intensified. Aerial footage released by the IDF showed Hamas activity beneath civilian infrastructure.

In addition to strikes in Gaza City and Khan Younis, Palestinians reported more attacks in Jabalia and Beit Lahia. The Air Force continued targeting the underground command compound and blocking access to it. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last week referred to Operation Gideon’s Chariots, clarifying that the plan includes “a protective envelope for maneuvering forces against all types of threats.”

6 View gallery Assassination attempt on Mohammed Sinwar in Khan Younis ( Photos: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to a report in the Saudi-owned Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Hamas and other Gaza-based factions have neither confirmed nor denied whether the release of Edan Alexander is connected to revealing the possible location of Mohammed Sinwar. The sources said the area of the strike “includes a tunnel network that was destroyed in Operation Protective Edge and later rebuilt by the Al-Qassam Brigades,” but that the recent strikes caused “only minor damage.”

The sources also said Sinwar is seen as “extremely intelligent and militarily skilled,” and due to his security paranoia, refrains from using communication devices—including cellphones and secure internal networks—both in routine times and during conflict. He prefers to transmit messages through human intermediaries only, making it very difficult to track him over the years.

The Associated Press reported 10 airstrikes overnight in the Khan Younis area, and that many bodies were taken to the morgue at Nasser Hospital. This marked the second consecutive night of heavy aerial bombardment, after Gaza sources reported 70 deaths in strikes across the north and south between Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Separately, the IDF reported Thursday that troops from the Jerusalem Brigade (16th) had completed operations in Shijaiyah and Daraj Tuffah in northern Gaza, destroying more than 600 Hamas terror infrastructure targets over the past two months. According to the IDF spokesperson, the brigade’s troops, together with Yahalom combat engineers, located and destroyed hundreds of meters of significant underground routes, where weapons and military equipment were found. Reserve troops have replaced the brigade forces to continue operations in the Strip.

On Wednesday night, Palestinians reported IDF strikes and “belts of fire” in the area of the European Hospital, where the IDF and Shin Bet had conducted a targeted strike two days earlier on a command and control center established in underground infrastructure . Sinwar and other senior figures were believed to be there. The repeated bombings were intended to prevent people from approaching the site, potentially aiding anyone who may have escaped, and to expand the destruction of the compound in a way that would support ground maneuvers if they proceed.

Hamas sources told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat Thursday morning that the area around the European Hospital in Khan Younis “indeed includes a tunnel network that was destroyed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and later repaired by the Al-Qassam Brigades.” According to them, “the surrounding areas were attacked during the current war, but the damage appears to be only minor.”

The IDF believes that Rafah Brigade commander Mohammed Shabana and other Hamas officials were with Sinwar in the tunnel that was bombed by the Air Force in an assassination attempt on the terror group’s leader. The tunnel was intended for use by senior Hamas members, and investigations are ongoing to determine who was in the compound at the time. Among those possibly present were mid-level but still significant Hamas figures, including military spokesperson Abu Obaida.

The IDF did not know for certain that Sinwar was in the compound, and the likelihood was assessed as medium. However, the importance of the Hamas infrastructure at the site, the elimination of the risk to hostages, and the relatively limited harm to non-combatants led to the decision to carry out the strike. As time passes without indications of Sinwar’s survival, the assessment grows that he was present and killed. Due to his extreme positions, defense officials hope his death could improve chances for a hostage deal.

The strike on the tunnel route—located beneath a hospital—was also part of preparations for a potential ground operation. Destroying the route would deal a blow to the Hamas battalion’s command and control capabilities in the area and enable more flexible ground operations should negotiations fail. Defense officials described cautious optimism about the success of the attempt to eliminate Mohammed Sinwar, who replaced his brother Yahya as Hamas leader in Gaza after his assassination last year. In the attempt, Israeli fighter jets dropped about 40 bunker-busting bombs, totaling roughly a ton—the same method used in the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah while he was in a bunker.