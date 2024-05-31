850 גג

IDF exits Gaza's Jibaliya with 'hundreds of terrorists eliminated' after retrieving bodies of seven hostages

Troops fighting in terror hotbed located in the northern part of the Strip seize hundreds of weapons and destroy terror infrastructures before leaving to regroup

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
War
Jabaliya
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released on Friday data summarizing the military’s maneuver in the eastern part of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip after troops withdrew to prepare for continued fighting in the area.
6 View gallery
כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה
IDF forces in Jabaliya
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“The combat teams of the 7th, 460th and Paratroopers Brigades under the 98th Division operated in eastern Jabaliya above ground and underground, in an urban, dense area rigged with explosives. The Hamas terrorist organization turned the civilian area into a fortified combat compound, fired towards the troops from sheltered areas and schools, and built an underground terrorist network from within civilian buildings,” the military said in a statement.
6 View gallery
כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה
IDF forces operating in underground tunnels in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
Weapons found by the troops in JabaliyaWeapons found by the troops in Jabaliya
Munitions found by troops in Jabaliya
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“Above ground, the troops eliminated hundreds of terrorists in intense combat and close-quarters encounters and destroyed dozens of terrorist infrastructure and combat compounds. The troops located hundreds of weapons, including firearms, explosives, grenades, ammunition and more. In addition, a number of significant weapons production sites were located and destroyed. As part of dismantling the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, the soldiers raided a large number of rocket launching compounds, and destroyed launchers ready for use.”
6 View gallery
כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזהכוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה
Weapons and ammunition seized by IDF soldiers
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
6 View gallery
כוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזהכוחות אוגדה 98 השלימו את משימתם במזרח ג׳באליא ויצאו להיערכות להמשך לחימה ברצועת עזה
Ammunition seized by the IDF
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"Underground, the troops located, investigated and destroyed with the cooperation of the soldiers of the Yahalom Unit, more than ten kilometers of an underground tunnel network," the military added.
"The soldiers neutralized explosives in the tunnels and located within them weapons and intelligence information about the Hamas terrorist organization. As part of the underground operation, the Commander of the Beit Hanoun Battalion and other terrorists who were with him were eliminated."
"In thorough operations above and below ground, the troops of the division rescued seven bodies of hostages - Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, Ron Benjamin, Yitzchak Gelernter, Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez - and returned them for burial in Israel."
6 View gallery
שני לוק, איציק גלרנטר, עמית בוסקילה, רון בנימין, חנן יבלונקה, מישל ניסנבאום ואוריון הרננדזשני לוק, איציק גלרנטר, עמית בוסקילה, רון בנימין, חנן יבלונקה, מישל ניסנבאום ואוריון הרננדז
The seven hostages whose bodies were recovered during the operation
"In the fire effort, directed by the 98th Division Fire Control Center, more than 200 aerial strikes were carried out in close proximity to the operating troops, during which dozens of terrorists were eliminated, most of them at the command level in Hamas and dozens of terrorist infrastructure and weapon warehouses were destroyed," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
"The troops of the 98th Division have completed their mission in eastern Jabaliya and remain combat ready, and are preparing to continue operations in the Gaza Strip."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""