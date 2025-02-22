After 505 days in hell: Freed hostages finally meet their families in touching reunions | Watch

Six Israeli hostages were released on Saturday in the first phase of the cease-fire deal with Hamas: Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu from Rafah, Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen from the Nuseirat refugee camp and Hisham al-Sayed from Gaza City. The captives arrived in Israeli hospitals and reunited with their families.

Omer Shem Tov’s family spoke about their emotional reunion and the conditions in captivity he recounted to them. “I feel amazing. I saw Omer — now everything’s fine,” His brother, Amit told Ynet. “He looks great, walking, talking and telling us stories. He’s incredible. He’s feeling okay overall.”

Hisham al-Sayed's family watches his release+ ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Omer Shem Tov with his family ( Video: Roie Avraham/GPO )

Avera Mengistu with his family ( Video: Oz Schechter/GPO )

Omer Wenkert with his family ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“Our parents are beyond happy, we’re all overjoyed. Omer was reborn today. He’s home, in good condition and we’re so relieved it’s finally over. I hugged him, told him how much I love him and that I’m so happy he’s home. It was the best moment of my life,” he added.

Omer’s father, Malki, said his son lost 17 kilograms (37 lbs) and was held alone after his friend Itay Regev was released in the first hostage deal in November 2023. “He was alone the entire time and lost 17 kilograms,” he said. Hamas forced him to wave and kiss one of his guards during his release.

“He told us, ‘I’m just happy you’re okay.’ It’s crazy that he was worrying about us,” Malki added. He referenced Omer’s message on a whiteboard en route to the hospital, which read, “I want a hamburger,” saying, “He’ll need a few days to adjust to eating again but he’ll definitely get that burger. It’s probably a sign of sanity for him.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Ynet’s Arab affairs correspondent, Lior Ben Ari, reported that Omer’s forced kiss on a Hamas terrorist went viral on Arabic social media during the “release ceremony,” appearing staged to look voluntary.

5 View gallery Eliya Cohen with his family ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery Omer Shem Tov with his family ( Photo: Avi Ohayun/ GPO )

5 View gallery Tal Shoham with his son ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery Omer Wenkert with his family ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

5 View gallery Avera Mengistu with his family ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf/GPO )

Hamas claimed it was a “spontaneous moment that demonstrates the high ethics of the Izz Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades’ treatment of prisoners,” but the demand for a head kiss, typically seen in a father-son relationship, was further evidence of Hamas’ well-orchestrated propaganda.

Omer Wenkert ’s mother Niva said her son also lost weight. He was held in a tunnel for his entire captivity, saw daylight only in the last few days and had no access to communication. He delivered a sign of life from hostages left behind and intends to join efforts to free those still in Gaza.

The hostages’ release was documented from Hamas’ public spectacle in Gaza to their handover to IDF forces, reunions with family at the Re’im base and arrival at hospitals in central Israel. The releases marked the final phase of live hostage releases in the deal’s first phase which included 33 hostages in total.