IDF targets top Hamas terrorist linked to October 7 attack in Gaza

The IDF launched an airstrike in Gaza on Friday targeting Hakam al-Issa, a senior Hamas terrorist believed to have played a key role in planning the October 7 massacre and developing the group’s training infrastructure.

According to Palestinian reports, al-Issa was killed in the strike along with his wife and grandson, though security officials are still working to confirm his death.

Hakam al-Issa

Al-Issa, who entered Gaza from Syria in 2005, is considered a central figure in shaping Hamas’ military capabilities. He brought with him combat experience from Iraq and Syria, combined with advanced scientific and technical knowledge and helped establish the military academy of Hamas’s military wing.

According to Hamas sources, al-Issa trained thousands of terrorists and had significant influence over the group's operational and technological structure. Palestinian sources said he was one of the masterminds behind Hamas’ training and development infrastructure—making him a high-value intelligence target for years.

His reported killing comes a week after the IDF and Shin Bet announced the elimination of Ali Saadi Wasfi al-Agha, a senior terrorist in the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement terror group, who was poised to take over as its leader.

IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Over the past week, the IDF Southern Command, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, has struck more than 300 terror targets across Gaza, including operatives, military compounds, weapons storage sites, anti-tank positions and sniper nests.

One of those strikes, on June 16, killed Alaa at a hideout in central Gaza. According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Alaa served as the military commander of the group’s southern brigade and was set to replace Asaad Abu Sharia, who was eliminated earlier this month.