Iran launches barrage of missiles targeting Israel; IDF kills new Iranian military chief

A barrage of 20 missiles was launched at Israel; two land north of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries; IDF says the newly appointed Iranian military chief was killed in a targeted strike on his command center in Tehran

A barrage of 20 Iranian missiles struck Israel on Tuesday morning after earlier attacks overnight and in the pre-dawn hours. At least two rockets hit areas north of Tel Aviv, causing damage with no reported injuries.
4 View gallery
אוטובוס בוער לאחר פגיעה ישירה בחניון גליל ים, הרצליהאוטובוס בוער לאחר פגיעה ישירה בחניון גליל ים, הרצליה
An Iranian missile lands in a bus parking lot north of Tel Aviv
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority )
An Iranian missile lands in a bus parking lot north of Tel Aviv

The IDF said on Tuesday that it had killed Ali Shadmani, the newly appointed Iranian military chief in a strike on a command center in Tehran.
"Shadmani served as war-time Chief of Staff and Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces," the military said. "He commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army.
The IDF also said it had completed a wave of overnight attacks on Western Iran, targeting dozens of missile and drone storage sites and missile launchers.
4 View gallery
תקיפות בתבריז, איראןתקיפות בתבריז, איראן
IDF strike on Tabriz
4 View gallery
בסיס ב תבריז איראן לפני תקיפה של צה"ל חיל האוויר ב 3.6 ואחרי ב 16.6בסיס ב תבריז איראן לפני תקיפה של צה"ל חיל האוויר ב 3.6 ואחרי ב 16.6
IDFtargets Iranian base in Tabriz
(צילום: AFP PHOTO / © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
Earlier, sirens warned of an attack drone targeting the southern Golan Heights. The IDF said its defenses shot the drone down. No injuries were reported.
Sirens were activated across Haifa and multiple locations in northern Israel early on Tuesday morning, shortly after Iran launched another missile attack—the fourth such attack within hours—toward Israeli territory, the IDF confirmed. The military said that it had successfully intercepted a single ballistic missile.
First published: 08:42, 06.17.25
""