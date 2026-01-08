Suspect arrested in assault on rabbi in Jaffa, gun and ammunition seized

Officers from the Ayalon District’s anti-crime unit and Tel Aviv’s riot police detained the suspect, a Jaffa resident, and seized a handgun and ammunition found in his possession. The suspect was taken in for questioning. Police said all possible motives are being examined, including a suspected nationalist background.

