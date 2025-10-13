Trump, Sisi lead Gaza summit in Egypt as all living hostages freed under ceasefire deal

World leaders gathered in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to launch Gaza’s reconstruction, as Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages and Israel released thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

U.S. President Donald Trump co-chaired the summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who convened more than 20 leaders from the Middle East, Europe and beyond, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Trump arrives at Sharm el-Sheikh

The talks aimed to formalize the terms of the U.S.-brokered deal that halted two years of fighting in Gaza. Mediating countries were expected to sign a document guaranteeing the ceasefire’s implementation and outlining steps for Gaza’s recovery and governance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not attend after Turkish opposition to his participation, according to diplomatic sources. His office said he declined the invitation due to the timing’s proximity to a Jewish holiday, though Israeli and Western officials acknowledged that his presence would likely have triggered a walkout by several attendees, including Erdogan.

Trump arrived from Jerusalem, where he told Israel’s parliament the Holy Land was “finally at peace” and declared that “a long nightmare” for both Israelis and Palestinians was over. He said the task ahead was to turn “victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

The ceasefire deal, reached under U.S. mediation, ended the conflict that began with Hamas’ October 2023 attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people. In return for Hamas releasing the last living Israeli hostages held in Gaza, Israel freed roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including several hundred convicted of security offenses.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel is expected to complete a gradual withdrawal from Gaza, where it still controls parts of the territory, while international monitors oversee aid delivery and reconstruction. Later phases of the plan envision removing Hamas from Gaza’s governing structures and dismantling its arsenal.

Despite the day’s celebrations, leaders acknowledged that major challenges remain. Among them are the recovery of the bodies of 28 hostages believed to have died in captivity and unresolved questions about Gaza’s future administration.