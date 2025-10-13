Hostage families head to Re’im base as release begins at 8 a.m. | Live updates

Israel on Monday prepared for the return of 20 hostages alive and the bodies of 26 others held in Gaza , as security and rescue teams readied to receive them at a military base near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border. Families of those expected to be freed were told overnight to travel to the base ahead of the releases.

The first round of releases was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with a second round expected around 9 or 10 a.m. The exchanges were to take place at three sites inside Gaza — Khan Younis, the central refugee camps, and Gaza City — before the hostages are transferred into Israeli custody.

The IDF said it was unclear how many of the hostages confirmed dead would be returned Monday. Their remains are expected to be repatriated gradually over the coming days, beginning in the afternoon, accompanied by brief military ceremonies.

Overnight, government ministers approved last-minute changes to the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the deal. Two inmates — one already freed and another affiliated with Fatah — were replaced by two Hamas-affiliated prisoners who are not serving life sentences. The list of Gazans detained after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack was also updated, bringing the total to 1,718 instead of 1,722.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the 20 hostages expected to be released alive Monday include Evyatar David, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Matan Angrest, Nimrod Cohen, Bar Kuperstein, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, Alon Ahel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Rom Braslavski.

As the operation got underway Monday morning, an official involved in the coordination told Reuters that ICRC convoys in Gaza were moving into position to collect the Israeli hostages. A separate official said Palestinian detainees were boarding buses at Israeli prisons ahead of their expected release.

Katy Levi, aunt of Segev Kalfon, said she had not slept for three days. “He’s our hero — he survived more than 730 days,” she told Ynet. “We’ve been waiting and never lost hope — the nightmare is almost over.”

Her mother, Rachel Levi, added, “I’ll tell him I love him — I waited so long. Now we can be a family again.”

Rivka Bohbot, wife of Elkana Bohbot, was also on her way to Re’im. “The excitement is paralyzing,” she said. “I can’t wait to see my beloved Elkana, whom I never gave up on.”

In Bat Hefer, Anat and Hagai Angrest, parents of Matan Angrest, said they had spent the night decorating his room in Maccabi Haifa colors and were driving south “on steroids,” as they put it. “We won’t celebrate until we see him safe,” they said.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to land in Israel around 9:20 a.m. for his second visit while in office — a short trip that includes meetings in Jerusalem and a speech to the Knesset. President Isaac Herzog announced he would award Trump Israel’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Distinction .

Trump told reporters before his flight, “The war is over, you understand that,” according to Reuters.