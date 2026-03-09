Reports: Israeli special forces land in eastern Lebanon again; Hezbollah claims exchange of fire

Lebanese media reported overnight Monday that Israeli special forces again landed near the village of Nabi Sheet in eastern Lebanon, the same area where an operation was carried out two days earlier in an effort to locate the remains of missing Israeli navigator Ron Arad.
According to the reports, exchanges of fire took place between Hezbollah terrorists and the Israeli force.
Hezbollah issued an official statement claiming it had anticipated another Israeli landing. The group said that at about 12:10 a.m., 15 helicopters approached from the direction of Syria and flew over the eastern mountain ridge.
“Some of them landed a force whose advance toward Lebanese territory was observed,” Hezbollah said, adding that its fighters opened fire toward the Israeli troops.
The IDF has not yet issued an official response to the reported events.
During the previous operation on Saturday, several hours passed before the IDF confirmed that special forces had carried out a mission in the area of the village of Nabi Sheet in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, saying an “operational opportunity” had enabled the activity connected to the search for Arad’s remains.
The military said the operation ruled out one line of investigation into Arad’s fate. “The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate tirelessly, day and night, out of a deep commitment to bring all our sons — the fallen and the missing — back home to Israel,” the military said at the time. It also stressed that, contrary to Hezbollah’s claims, there were no casualties among Israeli troops.
Lebanese reports said at least 41 people were killed and dozens wounded in that operation. Israeli officials said the casualties were likely caused by airstrikes.
Following the operation, Ron Arad’s wife, Tami Arad, appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to approve missions that could endanger soldiers.
“In our view, the sanctity of life comes before the commitment to return the remains of a soldier for burial,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “A great miracle happened that night. After what happened, we understand that our words were not fully understood by decision-makers.”
She added that while the family wishes to learn what happened to her husband, “that desire stops the moment it risks the lives of IDF soldiers.”
“That is our worldview, even regarding our loved one who disappeared nearly 40 years ago,” she wrote.