Hamas spokesman survives Israeli strike in Gaza, reports say

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem survived an apparent Israeli assassination attempt in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports. The IDF did not immediately comment.

Palestinian reports said the strike targeted a vehicle. Saudi-owned Al Hadath television reported that Qassem survived, while Palestinian media said his aide, Mohammed al-Fayoumi, was killed in the attack.

Gallery Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

The reported strike came as Israel said it had killed two senior terrorists in separate operations in Gaza over the past two days.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said Thursday they killed Waheed Abu Salam, whom they identified as a Hamas operative who crossed into Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and participated in the abduction and captivity of Israeli civilians.

According to the military, Abu Salam previously served as commander of Hamas' western Khan Younis company and had recently been involved in efforts to rebuild weapons capabilities intended for attacks against Israeli forces.

The military also said it killed Rashid al-Kadhi, whom it identified as head of a department in the weapons production unit of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Israel said al-Kadhi played a central role in manufacturing and supplying weapons to the group's military wing and oversaw efforts to produce arms for attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.

Mohammed al-Fayoumi

The reported attempt to kill Qassem came as Israel's political and military leadership attended a graduation ceremony for air force pilots at Hatzerim Air Base.

At the ceremony, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Iran that Israel was prepared to resume military operations if necessary.

"Israel's long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and anywhere you try to threaten Israel," Katz said, referring to Iran's leadership. "There is no place where you can hide."

He added that the IDF remained "on alert and ready to renew the campaign."

Separately, residents in Gaza continue to face difficult humanitarian conditions as the war grinds on.

Despite months of IDF operations, Hamas continues to exercise control over much of Gaza's civilian administration, according to Palestinian residents and local reports. Palestinians seeking to leave the territory reportedly must pay thousands of dollars in fees through Egypt-based Hala Consulting and Tourism Services, though payment does not guarantee passage.