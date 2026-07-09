'Israel must remain stronger than our enemies': Netanyahu hints at concern over Turkey F-35 deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Thursday to allude to reports that the United States could sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey , saying Israel must remain militarily "stronger than our enemies" and warning that "the war is not over."

Speaking at an air force graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Base, Netanyahu did not mention Turkey by name but stressed the importance of preserving Israel's qualitative military edge.

Gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at an Israeli Air Force graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Base ( Photo: IDF )

"The war has not ended. There are new challenges," Netanyahu said. "Maintaining air superiority is a fundamental pillar of Israel's national security doctrine. It is key to preserving stability in the turbulent Middle East."

His comments came as the Trump administration is considering lifting restrictions on the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, a move Israeli officials have opposed over concerns it could erode Israel's longstanding military advantage in the region.

Netanyahu also reiterated that Israel would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, though unlike remarks he made last week , he did not say Iran had already reached that capability.

"If we had not acted in time, they would have armed themselves," he said, referring to Israel's military campaign against Iran.

President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: IDF )

The ceremony marked the graduation of a new class of air force pilots and was attended by President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Herzog told the graduates they were the first pilot course in Israeli history to complete its entire training during wartime.

"Already during your training, you took part in operational missions and carried them out in an exemplary manner," Herzog said. "The Israeli Air Force has once again proved that Israel has the best air force in the world."

Katz used his remarks to warn Iran that Israel was prepared to renew military operations if necessary. "This graduation ceremony sends a direct message to dictator Khamenei and the mullah regime in Iran," Katz said. "Israel's long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and anywhere you try to threaten Israel. If we have to return [to fighting], we will return with even greater force."

Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: IDF )

Katz said the military was prepared to resume operations to reestablish air superiority over Iran "even for a third time."

He also said Israeli forces continued operations in Gaza to destroy Hamas tunnel infrastructure, were carrying out strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon as part of Operation Silver Plow, and had reduced Palestinian terrorist attacks in the West Bank by 85% since expanding military operations there.

Zamir said the military remained on high alert. "Even at this moment, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and Lebanon and are prepared for immediate action," he said. "Anyone who tries to harm us will be met with a powerful response."