Yair Netanyahu blames booing at Hostages Square on Qatar, Soros, EU funding

Yair Netanyahu , son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed overnight Saturday that protesters who booed at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv when U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff mentioned his father’s name were funded by Qatar. “They’re the local Israeli branch of Antifa,” he wrote.

The booing came during remarks by Witkoff, a Trump associate, who cited Prime Minister Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer as key figures in the Abraham Accords. A visibly surprised Witkoff paused as the crowd erupted, asking them: “Friends, let me finish my thoughts. Believe me, they [Netanyahu and Dermer] played a central role here.” He added that they “sacrificed so much for this country and dedicated their lives to public service.”

In contrast, Witkoff’s mention of former U.S. President Donald Trump drew applause and cheers. He praised Trump for “proving that bold leadership and moral clarity can change history,” calling him “the best president in U.S. history” and crediting him for reshaping the Middle East through peace and strength.

Following Witkoff’s remarks, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also spoke — but did not mention Netanyahu.

Yair Netanyahu went on to accuse the protesters of being funded by Jewish-American philanthropist George Soros, the European Union and, until recently, the Biden administration via USAID. These claims are unverified and based on a congressional investigation in the U.S. into whether six Israeli and American NGOs misused federal funding to undermine Netanyahu during the 2023 protests against his judicial overhaul.

Avinadav Begin, grandson of former Prime Minister Menachem Begin, voiced support for the protesters. In a Facebook post, he dismissed criticism of the booing, writing, “Witkoff, Kushner and Ivanka knew exactly where they were speaking and to whom they were giving thanks.” He criticized Netanyahu and his ministers for labeling protesters as “collaborators with Hamas” and “fascist militias,” adding that Netanyahu had prolonged the war for “personal, selfish reasons” to maintain his coalition and avoid trial.

“The shame is on Netanyahu’s head,” Begin wrote. “Public disgrace and eternal dishonor will be his legacy.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu has not responded to the incident.

