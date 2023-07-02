Israel must remove Hezbollah post on border even at cost of a confrontation, experts warn

The INSS presents an increase in recent exceptional events in which excessive audacity is evident from the Iran-backed terrorist organization, which is willing to risk in a manner that could lead to a full-blown war. These include Hezbollah's threats regarding the issue of

Israeli gas operations in disputed waters

, the

planting of an explosive device

at Megiddo Junction in northern Israel, and the

firing of nearly 40 rockets from Lebanon during the Passover holiday