Iran’s Quds Force chief tells Israel to leave Lebanon or face ‘humiliating defeat’

immediately or face what he described as a future forced exit.

immediately or face what he described as a future forced exit.

“Leave Lebanon today by your own free will,” Qaani said, adding that otherwise Israel would be compelled to leave “tomorrow in shame and humiliating defeat.”

“Leave Lebanon today by your own free will,” Qaani said, adding that otherwise Israel would be compelled to leave “tomorrow in shame and humiliating defeat.”

“Leave Lebanon today by your own free will,” Qaani said, adding that otherwise Israel would be compelled to leave “tomorrow in shame and humiliating defeat.”

He described Lebanon as “a zone of resistance, not a place for occupiers,” and referenced earlier conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah, including Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

He described Lebanon as “a zone of resistance, not a place for occupiers,” and referenced earlier conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah, including Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

He described Lebanon as “a zone of resistance, not a place for occupiers,” and referenced earlier conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah, including Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Qaani added that similar outcomes would be repeated again, reinforcing longstanding Iranian support for armed groups opposing Israel in the region.

Qaani added that similar outcomes would be repeated again, reinforcing longstanding Iranian support for armed groups opposing Israel in the region.

Qaani added that similar outcomes would be repeated again, reinforcing longstanding Iranian support for armed groups opposing Israel in the region.

The comments come amid conflicting reports about Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon and uncertainty over recent troop movements.

The comments come amid conflicting reports about Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon and uncertainty over recent troop movements.

The comments come amid conflicting reports about Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon and uncertainty over recent troop movements.