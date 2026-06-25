Iran’s Quds Force chief tells Israel to leave Lebanon or face ‘humiliating defeat’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani issued a direct warning to Israel on Thursday, urging it to withdraw from Lebanon immediately or face what he described as a future forced exit.
“Leave Lebanon today by your own free will,” Qaani said, adding that otherwise Israel would be compelled to leave “tomorrow in shame and humiliating defeat.”
He described Lebanon as “a zone of resistance, not a place for occupiers,” and referenced earlier conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah, including Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
Qaani added that similar outcomes would be repeated again, reinforcing longstanding Iranian support for armed groups opposing Israel in the region.
The comments come amid conflicting reports about Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon and uncertainty over recent troop movements.
A U.S. official recently said Israel had pulled back from parts of a buffer zone in southern Lebanon as a “good faith” step, suggesting Lebanese armed forces would move into the area.
However, both Israeli and Lebanese officials have denied that any verified withdrawal has taken place, saying there has been no confirmed change on the ground.
The contradictory statements reflect ongoing tensions and limited clarity over the current military situation along the border.
Iran’s statement adds to a broader escalation in rhetoric as regional actors continue to clash over security arrangements and military presence in southern Lebanon.