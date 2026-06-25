Israel withdraws from parts of southern Lebanon buffer zone, US says

Israel has withdrawn from parts of the southern Lebanese territory it has occupied during its war with Hezbollah, a U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, describing the move as an effort that would require Lebanese forces to step in and secure the area. Both countries denied the claims.
The State Department official did not specify how much territory was involved or the exact locations of the reported withdrawal.
Israel and Lebanon have been engaged in U.S.-brokered discussions in Washington aimed in part at reducing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
“Israel has already taken a concrete step by pulling back from a part of its buffer zone. This is a significant demonstration of good faith toward Lebanon’s legitimate government,” the official said.
“The Lebanese Armed Forces should now move in and verifiably clear out terrorist weapons and infrastructure. This model will be repeated across South Lebanon, enabling the safe return of displaced families, reconstruction of the south, and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty,” the official added.