Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership on Thursday saying he hoped they would agree to talk.
"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump said in the interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday.
"I think they want to get that letter. The other alternative is we have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon,” he added.
The letter appeared to have been addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The White House did not immediately respond to a request about that.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed international efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Trump's words come after the Israeli Air Force and U.S. Air Force conducted a joint aerial exercise this week, aiming to bolster military cooperation and enhance integrated operational capabilities.
The exercise came amid escalating concerns over Iran's advancing nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that as of February 8, 2025, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% reached 274.8 kilograms, marking a significant increase of 92.5 kilograms since November 2024. This level of enrichment is nearing weapons-grade material, intensifying fears that Tehran is approaching nuclear breakout capability.