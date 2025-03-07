US proposal to Hamas: 'Terror group seeks benefits in direct channel to Trump'

The Washington Post reported Friday overnight that the U.S. proposed a deal to Hamas to release several live Israeli hostages, including dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and IDF soldier Edan Alexander , in exchange for a two-month cease-fire extension and continued humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

On Thursday, Sky News Arabia cited a Palestinian source saying the U.S. had asked Hamas to release 10 hostages as part of the offer.

3 View gallery Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump. Khalil al-Hayya ( Photo: REUTERS/Mahmoud Al-Basos, Jim WATSON / AFP, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP )

According to the Washington Post, Hamas has yet to respond to the proposal, which was discussed in meetings between Trump hostages envoy Adam Boehler and senior Hamas officials, including the terror group’s Gaza leader, Khalil al-Hayya , in Qatar.

A diplomat familiar with the discussions told the outlet that Boehler and Hamas held multiple direct meetings without Qatari mediation.

The report noted that Hamas previously rejected a proposal by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff , which called for the release of half of the hostages immediately, with negotiations for the rest tied to a cease-fire during Ramadan and Passover.

However, U.S. officials quoted by the outlet said Hamas was weighing the potential benefits of a direct deal with the Trump administration. Officially, Hamas continues to demand a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war, along with a Palestinian prisoner exchange for Israeli hostages.

Sky News Arabia also reported Thursday that the new U.S. offer includes the release of 10 live hostages in exchange for a two-month cease-fire extension in Gaza. The names of the hostages were not disclosed, though U.S. media identified Edan Alexander as one of them.

3 View gallery Adam Boehler ( Photo: Jim WATSON / AFP )

In Washington, analysts examined Trump’s recent threats in a social media post after meeting with a delegation of freed hostages. U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal that Trump’s statement pointed to two possible outcomes: If Hamas releases the hostages, the U.S. will push for a permanent end to the war. If Hamas refuses, Trump is prepared to greenlight Israel’s military campaign against the terror group in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper cited sources in Palestinian terror organizations who said their operatives were instructed to take precautions, cease using wireless communications and take Israel’s threats seriously.

The sources warned that if mediation efforts fail to extend the cease-fire and halt the war, the IDF would target key figures and carry out "special operations" in populated areas.

Following Trump's meeting with freed hostages , senior Hamas official Basem Naim published an "open letter" cynically suggesting that Trump also meet with released Palestinian prisoners to "present balance." Naim claimed that 9,500 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails were denied basic rights, including family visits and were subjected to "ongoing psychological and physical torture."

After leaving their meeting with Trump, freed hostages met with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , who was in Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Freed hostage delegation after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump ( Video: Hostages and Missing Families Forum )

Smotrich, who opposes the current hostage deal, recited to freed hostage Eli Sharabi a Jewish prayer thanking God for his release. Smotrich assured Sharabi that despite his opposition to the deal, he was "working to bring all the hostages home."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Sharabi responded, "I’m here to make sure this happens with America’s help." His brother, Sharon, told Smotrich, "It's not enough to share the same goal — the timing is critical for saving lives and returning the fallen. The responsibility is also on your shoulders."

3 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with freed hotsage Eli Sharabi

A day after his direct warning to Hamas, Trump confirmed that his administration was in direct talks with the terror group. "We are having discussions and helping Israel," he said. Witkoff added, "It's time for Hamas to start acting responsibly and rationally."

Following his meeting with freed hostages, Trump said, "I had the honor of spending a lot of time with several of the hostages we got out, and I can’t believe how horribly they were treated. Some of the stories were so terrible they couldn’t be shared.”

“We have 59 left — of which 24 are living [and] they said they’re in very bad shape… [but the released hostages] want to know if we could just continue,” he added.

When asked about direct negotiations with Hamas, Trump replied, " We’re not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We’re not giving cash. You have to negotiate. There’s a difference between negotiating and paying. We want to get these people out.”