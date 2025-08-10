Bereaved, hostage families announce date for nationwide shutdown over expanded Gaza offensive

“We are shutting down the country to save the soldiers and the hostages,” the council said in a statement.

2 View gallery Bereaved, hostage families announce shutdown ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The families said the strike would be organized from the grassroots level, citing a lack of cooperation from the Histadrut labor federation. They called on private companies, organizations, workers’ committees and individual citizens to take a day off to halt economic activity for 24 hours. The strike’s stated goal is to save the lives of hostages and soldiers and to prevent more families from joining the ranks of the bereaved .

The announcement was made at a gathering near the Kirya government complex at the Sarona compound in Tel Aviv. Organizers said the strike would begin at 7 a.m. next Sunday and urged workers and businesses to join. Protesters emphasized that “silence kills” and stressed the urgency of the action. Sources told Ynetnews that the high-tech sector is expected to join the strike.

Reut Recht-Adri, whose son Ido was killed in the October 7 Nova party massacre, spoke at the press conference, saying, “Eighteen mothers of living hostages refuse to pay the price I already paid. Thirty mothers want a grave like mine where they can grieve. Until now, strikes in Israel have been about money, conditions and wages. Now it is time for a strike of Israeli citizens to immediately save the lives of our brothers and soldiers. We will all stop work next Sunday and say enough. It is in our hands.”

Bereaved father Zvi Zusman, whose son, a sergeant major, was killed in combat in northern Gaza, joined the call. “We want to prevent more families from hearing the dreadful knock on the door that brings news of their sons’ deaths,” he said. “I call on both the opposition and coalition: it is unacceptable to go into battle without broad consensus.”

Eyal Eshel, father of the late lookout Ron Eshel, said, “We have one demand: justice. Ron will not return, but Omri, the beloved husband of Lishi standing beside me, is still alive and can come back. It’s time to act.”

2 View gallery Demonstrators in Jerusalem calling for the release of the hoysgaes held in Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

Lishi Lavi-Miran, whose husband Omri was kidnapped in front of their young daughters on October 7, said, “We chose to raise our daughters near the base where Eyal’s Ron was killed. Omri has survived more than 670 days in captivity. We stand here today to call on Israelis to stop this madness and prevent the next disaster. We call on companies, unions, organizations and citizens — we must stop so we don’t pay more terrible prices. Prevent disaster.”

Anat Angrest, mother of kidnapped soldier Matan Angrest, said, “I have been a worried mother for almost two years. We did everything we could: we went to the White House, marched hundreds of kilometers, protested at the border and met with officials worldwide. But my son Matan remains trapped in Hamas tunnels, suffering torture, serious injuries and critical medical condition. I don’t know when he last ate or saw daylight.”

She added, “The government decided to conquer Gaza and send soldiers closer to Matan. They fight to bring him back but risk their own lives and his. Exactly one year ago, six hostages were killed in a tunnel after a failed deal. The IDF approached them. That’s why I am here to ask the leaders of the economy: your silence kills our children. Don’t come to work on Sunday, August 17. Let’s shut down the economy together for one day to save our soldiers and hostages.”

Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, kidnapped from the tank where he fought, criticized the government’s stance. “The Chief of Staff’s words to ministers are clear. Removing the hostages’ return as a goal in the Gaza operation sends a sharp message: the government is giving up on my Nimrod and all hostages. This is not just our families’ fight; it’s a fight for every Israeli citizen. I call on everyone to join the strike next Sunday. We must shut down the country to bring back the hostages, save soldiers’ lives and begin restoring Israel.”