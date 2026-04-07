'Human shields' at Iran power sites as Tehran warns of a regional blackout if US strikes

Iranian media published footage Tuesday showing human chains forming around key infrastructure sites, including a power station in Tabriz and a bridge near Dezful, as Tehran braces for potential U.S. strikes.
According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the gatherings were meant to protect critical facilities following escalating threats by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has warned of possible attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his demands.
The images appeared to show civilians standing shoulder to shoulder around sensitive locations, in what analysts described as an attempt to deter strikes by creating a form of human shield.
At the same time, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Pakistan continues to relay messages between Tehran and Washington, but said there has been no shift in the U.S. position.
“There are no negotiations with the United States, which wants Iran to surrender under pressure,” the source said. “We will show flexibility when the United States shows flexibility.”
The source added that Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for what it described as “empty promises,” and warned of severe regional consequences if U.S. strikes target energy facilities.
“If the United States attacks Iran’s power stations, the entire region, including Saudi Arabia, will be plunged into total darkness,” the source said. “If the situation spirals out of control, Iran’s allies will also close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”
The developments come hours before the expiration of Trump’s ultimatum to Iran, which has already fueled fears of a broader regional escalation and driven global oil prices higher.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces had carried out additional strikes inside Iran, targeting transportation infrastructure used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“We are striking the terrorist regime in Iran with increasing force,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Yesterday we destroyed transport aircraft and dozens of helicopters, and today we attacked railway lines and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards.”
He emphasized that the operations were not aimed at civilians.
“These actions, which I approved together with the defense minister, are not intended to harm the Iranian people,” Netanyahu said. “On the contrary, they are meant to weaken and crush the regime of terror that has oppressed them for 47 years.”
The escalation follows earlier U.S. strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, and a series of Israeli attacks on rail networks, missile sites and petrochemical facilities across Iran.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that “the gloves are off” and threatened retaliation beyond the region if U.S. forces carry out further attacks, raising concerns that critical global energy routes could be disrupted.