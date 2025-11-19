Hezbollah-linked suspect on trial in Germany over covert drone procurement network

A Lebanese national went on trial Tuesday in the northern German city of Celle, accused of assisting Hezbollah in acquiring components for the Iran-backed group’s drone program, German prosecutors said, in a case shedding light on the group’s covert procurement operations across Europe.
According to a report by the BBC, the defendant, identified only as Fadel Z. in line with German privacy laws, is a 35-year-old Lebanese citizen alleged to have been a member of Hezbollah for more than a decade. Prosecutors say he began his involvement with the group’s media department before becoming a “foreign operator” for its drone program in 2022, operating initially out of Barcelona and later relocating to Germany in the summer of 2023.
According to federal prosecutors, Hezbollah has been running "an extensive drone program for some time,” expanding significantly in recent months. Since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, Hezbollah has “systematically fired rockets and explosive-laden drones at both military and civilian targets in Israel,” the prosecution stated. By June 2024, the group had reportedly amassed more than 10,000 drone units.
Fadel Z. is accused of purchasing materials and products for drone construction worth approximately 1.4 million euros on behalf of Hezbollah before his arrest in July 2024. The parts — sourced from companies in Europe, China and the United States — included more than 2,000 engines and 600 propellers.
Prosecutors said Hezbollah employs foreign agents to secretly acquire such components across Europe and smuggle them into Lebanon, primarily through ports in Hamburg and Spain or via air shipments. Fadel Z. allegedly used shell companies registered in his name and those of associates to make purchases and arrange payments to suppliers.
Investigators believe two engines he procured were used in explosive drones launched by Hezbollah at Israel, including one that struck a senior living facility in Herzliya on the night of Yom Kippur, October 11, 2024. Although the drone detonated inside the building, none of the roughly 200 residents were harmed. The prosecution contends this constitutes material support for attempted murder.
The trial at the regional court in Celle is expected to last until August next year.