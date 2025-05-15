'She was always there for others': Newborn between life and death after mother killed in West Bank attack

Gez, from the settlement of Bruchin, was critically wounded Wednesday evening when an armed terrorist opened fire on her vehicle near the communities of Peduel and Bruchin. She was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where doctors delivered her baby via emergency cesarean section. Gez died shortly after. Her newborn remains in serious but stable condition at Schneider Children’s Medical Center.

Tzeela Gez ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The attack has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes across Israel.

Gez’s sister, Shaked Fors, told Ynet that the pregnancy had been difficult, but her sister had remained strong. “She fought so hard,” Fors said. “She never stopped smiling, always gave strength to those around her, and was always there for others.”

Gez, a respected therapist, had been volunteering in her community to help residents cope with trauma following Hamas’ October 7 attack.

“She was the best. A powerful, radiant presence with a big smile,” Fors said. “We’ll give her children a safety net. We will avenge her death, live and remain steadfast on this land. There are no words to describe how extraordinary she was.”

President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family.

“The murder of Tzeela Gez, on her way to give birth at the hospital, is a spine-chilling, horrific act of terror that shakes us to the core,” Herzog said. “At the very moment life was about to begin — life was taken in the most brutal way. My heart goes out to her grieving family and all her loved ones who are in deep shock. We’re all praying now for the baby’s health and for the recovery of her injured husband, Hananel. Terror won’t break the Israeli spirit. We will relentlessly track down terror wherever it hides."

Friends also shared emotional tributes on social media. “This is unimaginable. The light, joy and love you brought into the world—enormous,” wrote Ofri, a close friend of Gez. “You were, and always will be, a tremendous inspiration.”

“What a dark day,” wrote Miki, another friend. “Who will I now joke with and ask, ‘How’s life going?’ This can’t be real.”

Another friend, Thelma, described the bond they had quickly formed. “Just this week, I had a scary thought—that you were too good for this world. You waited so long for this child, like a lioness. You’re probably smiling down at us with that huge smile, whole and at peace like always.”

Meital Ben Yosef, head of the Bruchin community council, said Gez’s death was a devastating blow to the town. “Tzeela was an incredible woman—full of heart and the definition of a mother,” she said. “She volunteered tirelessly, especially since October 7. Her loss is immeasurable.”

Ben Yosef added that the community would stand by the family. “We send our deepest condolences to the Gez family and pray for the recovery of her husband and newborn. You are not alone—we are all with you.”

Israeli forces continue to search for the attacker, deploying special forces units and locking down nearby Palestinian villages as part of the ongoing manhunt.

The Samaria Regional Council, where Bruchin is located, called on security forces to take stronger action against what it described as a recurring terror threat in the area.

Council head Yossi Dagan, who cut short a trip to the United States after hearing about the attack, said, “This road has seen four attacks. No country would allow this to continue. We demand a change in policy.”