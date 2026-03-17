Report: US urges Syria to move into Lebanon, help disarm Hezbollah

The United States has encouraged Syria to consider sending forces into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah, but Damascus is reluctant to embark on such a mission for fear of being drawn into the broader Middle East war and inflaming sectarian tensions, five sources briefed on the matter said.

The proposal to Syria’s U.S.-allied government reflects intensifying efforts to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah, which opened fire at Israel in support of Tehran on March 2, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon.

The idea was first discussed by U.S. and Syrian officials last year, according to four sources familiar with the discussions, including two Syrian officials. All spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

It was raised again by U.S. officials around the time the United States and Israel began their war against Iran. Two Syrian officials said the request came shortly before the war began, while a Western intelligence source said it came just after.

Reuters spoke to 10 sources for this report — six Syrian officials and government advisers, two Western diplomats, a European official and a Western intelligence source. All said Syria’s Sunni Islamist-led government has been cautiously considering a cross-border operation but remains hesitant.

U.S. encouragement for a Syrian operation in eastern Lebanon — and Syria’s reluctance to carry one out — has not previously been reported.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson declined to comment on “private diplomatic communications” and referred Reuters to the Syrian and Lebanese governments for comment.

Damascus offers assurances to Lebanon

Despite historic hostility toward Hezbollah and Tehran — both of which supported Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s 2011–2024 civil war — Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has moved cautiously since U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

One senior Syrian official said Damascus and its Arab allies agreed Syria should stay out of the war and take only defensive measures.

Syria has deployed rocket units and thousands of troops along the Lebanese border since early February, describing the move as defensive.

Syria’s foreign and information ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Responding to Reuters, Lebanon’s presidency said it had not received any indication from the United States, Western or Arab countries, or Syria about discussions of a potential cross-border operation.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held both a bilateral call with Sharaa and a trilateral call including the French president, during which Sharaa affirmed Syria’s respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and said there were no plans for intervention.

3 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar )

The presidency added that while Lebanon coordinates with Syria on border arrangements, Hezbollah has not been part of those discussions.

Lebanon’s military said coordination channels with Syria remain open “within the framework of addressing border issues and common security challenges,” with the aim of preventing tensions and ensuring stability.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sharaa told him that the troop buildup along the Syrian-Lebanese border is intended solely to strengthen border control and maintain internal Syrian security, while stressing the importance of continued coordination.

Aoun has pursued a policy aimed at disarming Hezbollah, though Beirut has moved cautiously, given the group’s significant arsenal and strong support among Lebanese Shiite Muslims.

Sharaa has expressed support for Aoun’s efforts.

Damascus sees risks of escalation

The senior Syrian official said Washington had effectively given the green light for a potential operation into eastern Lebanon to help disarm Hezbollah — when the timing is right.

However, Damascus sees significant risks, including possible Iranian missile attacks and the potential for unrest among Shiite minorities, which could undermine efforts to stabilize Syria after sectarian violence last year.

Two Western diplomats also said Washington had approved the idea of a Syrian cross-border operation against Hezbollah. A Western intelligence source and a European official said the United States had encouraged Syria’s army to take a more active role in countering Hezbollah, including the possibility of an incursion into eastern Lebanon.

3 View gallery Syrian regime forces ( Photo: Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images )

Those sources added that Syria’s leadership remains wary, concerned that such a move could inflame tensions with Lebanon.

A Syrian military official said no final decision has been made, but the option of intervention in the event of a confrontation between the Lebanese state and Hezbollah remains on the table.

Syria’s legacy in Lebanon

Syria long dominated Lebanon under the Assad family, sending forces in 1976 during the civil war and maintaining influence until its withdrawal in 2005.

Any new Syrian intervention could reignite sectarian tensions in both Syria and Lebanon, which are home to diverse religious communities including Sunnis, Shiites, Christians and Druze.

In a March 13 interview with Lebanon’s MTV, Syrian Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hassan Abdel Ghani said the military buildup near the border is defensive. He added that coordination with Lebanon’s army remains high and that Sharaa supports strengthening Lebanese state authority.

Last week, Syria’s army said Hezbollah artillery shells landed in a border village. Hezbollah said it had repelled an Israeli infiltration attempt in the same area, though Israeli officials said they were unaware of such an operation.