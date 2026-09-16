UK Labour MP calls for ‘military action’ against Israel

British Labour MP Tahir Ali called for “military action” against Israel during a House of Commons debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while also arguing that Israel should be required to disarm.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, intervened while Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord was arguing that Hamas must be disarmed and dismantled as part of any lasting settlement.

🚨 Labour MP calls for UK ‘military action’ against Israel Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, used a parliamentary debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to call for “military action” to be taken against the Jewish state. He intervened during a speech by Lib Dem MP Richard Foord, who said that Hamas’ “disarmament and disbandment must be part of any lasting solution” to the conflict. Ali then interjected, saying: “On the issue of disarmament, should we not also be calling for Israel’s disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed?" 🔗 Full story below — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) September 15, 2026

“On the issue of disarmament, should we not also be calling for Israel’s disarmament, given the atrocities that have been committed?” Ali asked. “Previous Governments have intervened in the middle east to take action on human rights abuses and protect international trade routes. Is it not about time that military action was taken against Israel as well?”

Foord rejected the comparison, saying Britain regards Hamas as a terrorist organization and that he did not equate it with the internationally recognized State of Israel.

“The peace plan requires the IDF to pull back from Gaza just as Hamas disarm, so I see the onus on the IDF to pull back, just as Hamas must disarm,” Foord said. “As far as this state is concerned, Hamas are a terrorist organisation, and I do not draw any equivalence between the state of Israel, internationally recognised, and Hamas as a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

It was not the first time Ali had raised the prospect of British military involvement against Israel. During a Commons debate in July 2025, he urged then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy to send British military personnel to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

“Will the Foreign Secretary send military personnel to protect Palestinians from the genocide being committed by the IDF?” Ali asked at the time. Lammy did not endorse military intervention, instead saying the government’s priority was to press for a ceasefire, alleviate suffering in Gaza and secure the return of hostages.