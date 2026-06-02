IDF Southern Command chief pushes new Gaza offensive to dismantle Hamas

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Asor has already presented operational plans and is advocating for their implementation, arguing that he can dismantle Hamas’ military force within six to 10 weeks. He has reportedly presented Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the political leadership with the anticipated costs and implications, including expected casualties among Israeli forces. The proposal comes amid the reality that

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Asor has already presented operational plans and is advocating for their implementation, arguing that he can dismantle Hamas’ military force within six to 10 weeks. He has reportedly presented Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the political leadership with the anticipated costs and implications, including expected casualties among Israeli forces. The proposal comes amid the reality that