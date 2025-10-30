Report: Netanyahu nixes envoy appointment to US Gaza command center over 'political disagreements'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointment of an envoy to the International Stabilization Force’s Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat has been put on hold, Israeli officials said Thursday, citing political reasons.
The appointee, venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg, was expected to represent Netanyahu at the CMCC, which oversees implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. Eisenberg, a leading figure in Israel’s tech and investment sectors, helped initiate the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) and is known for his ties across the region, including with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Netanyahu personally approved the appointment earlier this month. But during a visit to the CMCC on Wednesday, the prime minister appeared without Eisenberg. Sources familiar with the matter told Israeli media that “Eisenberg has been cut off from work with the Prime Minister’s Office,” adding that the move stems from political tensions.
A respected figure in right-wing circles, Eisenberg has also advocated for integrating ultra-Orthodox Jews into Israel’s workforce and for drafting yeshiva students — positions that have drawn attention amid the ongoing coalition crisis over the military draft exemption law.
“Right now, the appointment is effectively frozen, and they’re waiting for an official decision from Netanyahu,” one source said.
The Prime Minister’s Office initially denied that the appointment had been canceled, saying only that “the situation is the opposite,” but declined to elaborate. Eisenberg did not respond to a request for comment.