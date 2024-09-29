Israel strikes on four fronts, sending stark warning to Iran

The Israel Defense Forces launched extensive airstrikes Sunday on targets in Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza and Syria, including the Lebanese capital Beirut. The strikes reportedly targeted sites in Homs, western Syria and areas near Damascus.

Israeli officials said the strikes were intended to send a clear message to Iran, with the IDF showing it can engage on multiple fronts. Air Force jets flew 1,800 kilometers (1,120 miles) to strike Hodeidah, a distance comparable to that from Israel to Iran.

"The strike on Yemen aims to exact a heavy price for their attacks," an Israeli official said. "If the Houthis continue targeting Israel, our strikes will intensify."

