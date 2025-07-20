IDF chief meets son, reserve tank commander, during tour of forces in Gaza

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met on Sunday with his son, Maj. (res.) A., a company commander in the Armored Corps who has been fighting in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. The meeting took place in northern Gaza, where the two crossed paths during Zamir’s visit.
During his time in the Strip, Zamir conducted a field tour and a situational assessment, including an observation point deep inside the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City.
He met with field commanders, against the backdrop of ongoing progress in hostage deal negotiations in Doha, and told them: “Your battlefield achievements as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots are what are advancing the defeat of Hamas and creating the conditions for a potential hostage deal.”
Maj. (res.) A., the son of the chief of staff, serves as a tank company commander. The IDF released a photo of their meeting in Gaza.
“You are fighting a just war with great courage,” Zamir told the troops. “Our objectives and the results you are achieving will bring about a security shift for years to come. Your operational successes here will enable us to fundamentally reshape our combat doctrine.”
He added, “We will implement new operational frameworks that will strengthen our advantages, reduce our vulnerabilities and deepen our gains on the battlefield. These will steadily worsen Hamas’s predicament while reducing the wear on our forces. We’ve presented the political leadership with the available options, and we will shape the reality according to our strategic interests.”
Zamir concluded with a message to commanders and their troops: “This is a time for perseverance and resilience. Only through this can we reach a point where we break our enemies. If we succeed in securing a hostage deal in the coming days, it will be thanks to your efforts. Every hostage who is freed will be because of your fighting.”