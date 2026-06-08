Yellow, red, green: Home Front Command introduces new mobile app alert system

The Home Front Command used the ceasefire period in the war between Israel and Iran to introduce changes to its mobile app, making it easier to distinguish between different types of alerts.
The updates, made before the renewed escalation over the past 24 hours, are part of an ongoing learning and improvement process and are based on lessons and insights gathered during the war.
Alert Sequence: How It Works
Under the updated system, each type of alert is accompanied by a designated color and sound.
An alert instructing residents to remain near a protected space will appear in yellow and be accompanied by the sound familiar from the previous round of fighting. This alert is typically issued several minutes before a siren sounds, though a siren may not sound at all. Its purpose is to place residents on heightened readiness and allow them to move closer to a protected area if a threat to their region is possible.
An alert instructing residents to enter a protected space will appear in red and be accompanied by the same sirens heard through warning systems across the country. The alert will be issued according to the warning time designated for each area and instructs residents to enter a protected space and remain there until an official all-clear notice is issued.
An alert announcing that the threat has been removed and that residents may leave the protected space will appear in green and be accompanied by a soft, high-pitched sound. The Home Front Command stresses that residents must not leave a protected space before receiving the official all-clear notification.
The updated version is not installed automatically. Users can update the app manually through the designated update link.