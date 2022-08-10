Israeli police to probe death threats sent to Lapid on social media

The Israeli police said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into a death threat addressed to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, which was posted on social media.
The National Cyber Unit of the Israel Police, which operates under the Lahav 433 unit, said they were investigating a resident of the north, who threatened to murder the premier.
"Yair Lapid I will kill you today with a sniper rifle," the man wrote on social media in response to a post.
Last April, when Naftali Bennett was still in office, the former prime minister and his family also received death threats via letters to their home on two occasions that included live bullets.
About a month later, the name of the woman indicted for the crime was released Ilana Sporta Hania, a 65-year-old Likud activist, sent one letter to Gilat, Bennett's wife, and a second letter was addressed to his 16-year-old son, Yoni.
An indictment was filed against her for extortion by threats of a prime minister, as well as for possession and carrying ammunition. Saporta's detention was extended until the end of the proceedings.
Following the incident, Bennett's security has been reinforced.
Former Prime Minister and Head of Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu was also subject to death threats in the past. In May, the Be'er Sheva District Court imposed a prison sentence on Asher Ben David, convicted of threatening Netanyahu. In a harsher following sentence, it was decided to impose a 13-month prison sentence on Ben David, instead of eight months of community service.