Hamas uses Gaza hospitals for command, distribution of arms and safety, terrorist reveals in interrogation | watch

A captured Hamas terrorist who was employed at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya said the facility was used by the terror group as a command center, a launch bad for attacks and a point for the distribution of arms to Hamas fighters.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit published on Tuesday a clip of the interrogation of the terrorist, a 21-year-old cleaner at the hospital who was a member of the Nuchbah force since he joined the terror group in 2021.
The IDF arrested some 240 individuals, the largest number of terrorists caught in one location, in the hospital compound and shut it down.
"They believe the hospital is a safe haven for them because the military cannot directly target it with an F-16 missile or destroy the building since there are civilians and patients there," said 21-year-old Anas Muhammad Faiz Al-Sharif, who described working as a cleaning supervisor at the hospital.
"I joined the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in 2021, serving in the Nukhba Force. I was arrested at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, where medical staff was staying alongside operatives from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Al-Nassr Brigades and other organizations in northern Gaza."
When asked what the terrorists were doing at the hospital, he answered: "They were transferring equipment and weapons, like AK-47s, bullets and pistols. The weapons were brought to and from the hospital, in and out. Reconnaissance units and patrols would leave the hospital late at night."
According to Sharif, "They [terrorists] would arrive at the hospital in the morning and distribute grenade and mortar munitions for attacking tanks, whether at Kamal Adwan, Falouja (in the Jabaliya refugee camp), or areas with newly established (terrorist) presence."
Over 240 terrorists were arrested during the operation in Jabaliya and around 20 were killed in battle. IDF Naval commandos from Shayetet 13 discovered limited weaponry at the hospital but encountered an exceptionally large number of terrorists — the largest group apprehended in a single location in Gaza since the war began.
Commanders from the 401st Brigade, which spearheaded the operation, noted that some Hamas terrorists wore fake bandages to disguise themselves as wounded or sick individuals.
The IDF allowed medical teams, hundreds of hospitalized patients, as well as displaced women and children seeking refuge at the hospital, to relocate to the Indonesian Hospital on the outskirts of the city’s refugee camp.
First published: 13:48, 01.07.25