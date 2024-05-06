Israel's War Cabinet approves first phase of Rafah operation

Israel’s War Cabinet approved on Sunday the launch of a military operation in Rafah, which began with the evacuation of Gazans from the eastern part of the city near the border with Israel earlier on Monday. Two incidents preceded the decision – Hamas’ insistence on ending the war and the deadly rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing in which four soldiers were killed.
Despite the ongoing public threats, mainly from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sunday marked the first time in the last four months — since an operation in Rafah was put on the agenda — that Netanyahu presented the first phase of the Rafah operation and demanded that War Cabinet ministers state their position on the matter. Ministers raised questions during the discussion, and eventually, one by one, decided to approve the operation’s first stage.
From the moment the population evacuation began on Sunday, as part of the limited operation an offensive against what’s been called "Hamas' final stronghold" could begin within days. However, Israel has not shut the door on mediation efforts - especially those led by the U.S.
It should be noted the operation is a limited one, designed to allow Israel to return to the negotiating table at any moment. A senior Israeli official told Ynet that despite the beginning of evacuations, "everything is reversible." He explained, "If Hamas agrees to a deal - the operation can be stopped."
Hours after the start of evacuations, Hamas called the move a "dangerous escalation." The terror group also threatened "consequences." Meanwhile, footage from Rafah showed that some residents in the designated evacuation zones were already heading north. According to reports in Gaza, 28 people have been killed in IDF strikes on Rafah since Monday morning.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with Netanyahu on Sunday. French media reports said after the call that Macron reiterated to Netanyahu that the release of all hostages was at the top of France's priorities.
In addition, Macron encouraged Netanyahu to complete the current round of negotiations and clarified that "France fully supports the mediation efforts." He reiterated his strong opposition to military action in Rafah and the need to ensure a substantial flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.