Netanyahu: Israel responsible for coordinated pager attack, Nasrallah killing

Prime minister tells ministers he insisted on strikes, in the first official Israeli confirmation of responsibility; alludes his now ousted defense minister opposed but he insisted

Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel was behind the coordinated explosion of Hezbollah's communication devices. This was the first time Israel officially claimed responsibility for the attack. Netanyahu spoke at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting and also announced that Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
3 View gallery
תקיפות בדאחייה בביירותתקיפות בדאחייה בביירות
Aftermath of Israel's strike on the Hezbollah bunker in Beirut
(Photo: Ibrahim Amro / AFP)
3 View gallery
דיווח בא-נהאר הלבנוני על אירוע ביטחוני בדאחייה של ביירות עם נפגעיםדיווח בא-נהאר הלבנוני על אירוע ביטחוני בדאחייה של ביירות עם נפגעים
Hezbollah communication devices explode in a coordinated attack
Hezbollah communication devices explode

The prime minister's comments came as he conducted the first meeting of his cabinet after sacking Yoav Gallant from his ministerial position as Defense Minister and replacing him with former Foreign Minister Israel Katz, a move that drew criticizm because Katz lacks any military and defense experience and while Israel was in the midst of war.
In his address to the ministers, Netanyahu alluded to Gallant opposing the Israeli operations against the Iran-backed terror group and claimed he insisted that the attacks be carried out.
3 View gallery
מימין למעלה: הרש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרסוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנובמימין למעלה: הרש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרסוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנוב
From top left: Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi
(Photo: Courtesy)

He said there was a false media campaign being conducted against him and claimed that contrary to reporting, Hamas only increased its demands for a cease-fire and hostage release deal, after the murder of six Israeli hostages.
