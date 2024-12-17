Security forces arrest Jerusalem man for spying for Iran

Ardler (Israel) Amoyal, a 23-year-old from Jerusalem, was arrested last month on suspicion of collaborating with Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out security-related missions in Israel under their direction in exchange for monetary compensation, security forces reported on Tuesday.
An investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed that Amoyal had been in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives via social media since October. The investigation found that he initially communicated online with a profile named "Ariana," and after an initial acquaintance, was connected to an operative called "John," who handled him.
The investigation further revealed that despite understanding that "John" was an Iranian operative early on, Amoyal agreed to carry out intelligence-gathering missions under his guidance.
These included photographing locations and spray-painting graffiti. Amoyal took pictures of signs reading "Making Peace" in various areas of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, spray-painted the name "Sinwar" in Tel Aviv and photographed streets and houses in Netanya and Jerusalem, sending all this material to his handler.
Amoyal also purchased a GoPro camera and memory card to document his missions, created a video of a car being set on fire, searched social media for a handgun, silencer and materials to manufacture an explosive device and watched videos on bomb-making.
According to the Shin Bet and police statement, his activities were intended to advance violent operations, including planning an attack in Israel. Amoyal was also instructed to recruit other agents, including individuals with criminal backgrounds.
The investigation also revealed that Amoyal proposed to burn a police vehicle and disrupt power to the Jerusalem light rail to his Iranian handler. To this end, he filmed various points near the light rail system, attempting to locate the power supply and sent the footage to his handler.
Amoyal received payment for his activities from his Iranian handler via cryptocurrency transactions. He is expected to be indicted at the Jerusalem District Court in the coming days and was remanded to custody until Friday.
"This investigation once again exposes the efforts of Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorist activities in Israel, as well as the willingness of some Israeli citizens to carry out these missions under Iranian direction, fully aware of the operatives' identities, all for financial gain,” A Shin Bet official said.
"The Israel Police and the Shin Bet continue to focus their efforts on thwarting any action that could harm the state's security and its citizens,” the Israel Police said in a statement. “Spying for an enemy state during wartime or otherwise is a serious and dangerous act that constitutes betrayal."
Shin Bet and police reiterated in a joint statement, "Israel's security agencies, including the Shin Bet and the police, warn Israeli citizens and residents against engaging with foreign operatives or carrying out tasks on their behalf.
“Security forces will ensure that the law is enforced to the fullest extent against anyone involved in such activities. The public is urged to report any suspicious contact from unidentified sources, especially those made via social media or job-seeking websites, to the Shin Bet or the Israel Police."