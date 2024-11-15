Jared Kushner poised to steer Trump’s Middle East agenda behind the scenes

Jared Kushner, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to play a key advisory role in shaping the administration’s Middle East strategy, despite not holding an official position, CNN reported on Friday, citing regional diplomats and Trump allies.

Trump recently unveiled his Middle East team, naming former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the U.S. ambassador to Israel and real estate mogul Steven Witkoff as a special envoy to the region. Still, Kushner’s trusted relationships with Middle Eastern leaders make him a pivotal behind-the-scenes figure, sources said.

Jared Kushner on Gaza in March ( Video: Middle East Initiative )

“No one on the incoming team has what Jared has, and that is trust,” a diplomat said. His influence, they added, stems from personal connections and trust earned over time, a quality not yet established by other incoming advisors.

However, Kushner’s business ties in the region, particularly his close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are expected to reignite criticism. During Trump’s first term, Kushner’s investment firm received $2 billion from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

3 View gallery Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ( Photo: Paul Sancya, AP )

Diplomats have expressed fears that Trump’s administration may prioritize family financial interests over national objectives. A U.S. official described Kushner’s direct ties with Saudi Arabia as troubling, citing private meetings with bin Salman that extended into the night.

Kushner’s role is expected to focus on expanding the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. Trump and Kushner aim to secure further agreements with additional nations, sources said.

3 View gallery Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Donald Trump and Kushner, May 2017 ( Photo: Reuters )

In September, Kushner praised the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , calling it the “most significant event in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords.” He argued that Nasrallah’s death left Iran vulnerable, saying, “Hezbollah was Iran’s deterrent weapon for 40 years, aimed at Israel. Now, that deterrent is gone.”

On Gaza, Kushner has advocated for drastic measures, including relocating Gaza residents to Israel’s Negev Desert during a Harvard panel in March. “Gaza doesn’t really exist anymore; not much of it is left,” he said, suggesting Israel should use the opportunity to reshape the region.

3 View gallery Kushner and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana at a tour of Kfar Aza, a community devastated in the October 7 terrorist attack ( Photo: Knesset )

Critics point to Kushner’s controversial past role in drafting Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” peace plan, which proposed land swaps in southern Israel—a move that sparked backlash from Israeli residents. Despite the controversies, Kushner remains a central figure in Trump’s vision for the Middle East, with a unique combination of trust and influence, sources said.

