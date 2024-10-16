After 6-day lull, IDF strikes Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut

Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah weapons cache stored in an underground facility in Beirut's Dahieh district early Wednesday, the IDF said, marking Israel's first strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in six days.

Sky News Arabia reported explosions in Dahieh shortly after IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued a public warning, calling on residents of specific buildings in the Hezbollah-controlled suburb of the Lebanese capital to evacuate immediately, claiming that they were near Hezbollah facilities targeted for destruction.

"This is an urgent warning. You are located near Hezbollah facilities the IDF will strike soon. For your safety and the safety of your families, you must leave," Adraee wrote on X.

The military said extensive precautions were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including prior warnings to the local population guided by intelligence from the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate. The strike came after a brief lull in Beirut attacks, which coincided with a request from U.S. President Joe Biden to reduce military actions in Lebanon’s capital.

In addition to the Beirut strikes, the IDF carried out extensive airstrikes in southern Lebanon, including in the city of Nabatieh.

Earlier, the IDF reported that 98th Division forces had killed dozens of terrorists in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours in clashes and airstrikes. The forces also discovered a massive cache of weapons, including firearms, grenades, rocket launchers and anti-tank missiles aimed at northern Israeli communities.

The IDF also revealed that, with guidance from the Northern Command, more than 140 Hezbollah targets were hit across 50 locations in Lebanon. These strikes targeted weapons depots, rocket launchers, military sites and terrorist squads. In one instance, 91st Division troops spotted terrorists firing at them and directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft to eliminate the attackers.

Overnight Wednesday, Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of rockets at Safed and surrounding areas in northern Israel. The IDF reported that around 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted.

Several rockets hit the area, including one that landed in a residential yard. Shrapnel caused damage to a building, and two civilians were lightly injured while seeking shelter and were taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes, in coordination with the 454th Fire Division, killed Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, commander of Hamas' drone operations in northern Gaza. Al-Mabhouh had overseen drone launches aimed at Israel and IDF forces.

In Jabaliya, 162nd Division troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarter firefights and airstrikes. Additionally, in the Rafah area, Nahal Brigade soldiers, operating under the Gaza Division, used drones to target and neutralize an armed terrorist cell planning an attack.

