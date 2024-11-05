Houthis turn to social media to raise funds for war

Yemen's Houthi rebels have been campaigning on social media, to raise money for their fight against Israel. "Be a partner in bringing victory, donate 100 Yemeni rials and help the missile force," a Houthi post read.
The rebels, who are part of the Iranian army of proxies and are mostly funded by Tehran, were appealing to supporters for donations despite the abject poverty of most of Yemen's population after years of civil war.
Donations can be made either via telephone or through a dedicated bank account.
"Fire your own missile," and "Support the missile or drone forces," are some of the slogans the Houthis were using in their posts. In one, they added a drawing of the Palestine missile, that the rebels claimed to have fired at Israel, made from coins.
The appeals for cash are spread by a musical group of supporters of the Iran-backed rebels which releases songs to the web at a considerable pace. The group released songs about slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and slain Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
An official in Sanaa said some civilians in areas under Houthi control, where unemployment is high and poverty rates skyrocketed, oppose the rebels' attempt to raise funds at the expense of the population.
He said that Houthi supporters follow the attacks on ships in the Red Sea with enthusiasm and believe their donations fund the rebels' military force. He said people give large sums of money, gold and even cars or weapons, which are a source of income for the Iran-proxies and help the terror business thrive.
Hezbollah, Iran's largest and best-equipped and funded proxy, also raises money in addition to the funding from Tehran. The IDF has gone after Hezbollah's banks in an effort to stop the influx of cash that allows the terror group to re-arm and continue its war against Israel.
