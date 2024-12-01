Behind the scenes of hostage negotiations: Cautious Israeli optimism, firm stance from Hamas

As reports surface of efforts to restart negotiations under U.S. pressure, cautious optimism is growing in Israel about a potential hostage deal. Four main factors are fueling this sentiment: The cease-fire model in Lebanon, which could influence Gaza; Hamas’ isolation and fears that the IDF will bolster its forces in Gaza after completing operations in Lebanon; Support from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for outgoing President Joe Biden’s initiative; and General war fatigue on all sides.
In a shift from his previous statements, Trump has expressed a desire to see a hostage deal finalized before he returns to the White House on January 20. He has reportedly conveyed a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging Israel to end the conflict before the U.S. administration transitions. The negotiations are being spearheaded by the United States, with mediation from Qatar and Egypt. Despite Qatar’s earlier announcement of suspending its involvement, it remains a key player.
The current proposal includes a 60-day cease-fire, with a limited Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. A source familiar with the negotiations noted that the challenge lies more with Israel than Hamas. A senior Israeli official suggested that a symbolic exile of some Hamas leaders from Gaza could enable progress. However, the official warned that Netanyahu would not allow a scenario that visually portrays Hamas regaining control of Gaza.
Another Israeli official, privy to the discussions, said the deal would likely involve a "diplomatic spin" to justify halting the war. The source added that Hamas is unlikely to compromise unless it secures guarantees for post-war reconstruction.
"This is a dynamic time. There’s potential for expanded possibilities, and we are evaluating the situation and acting accordingly," the official said.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu convened a meeting of senior ministers and negotiation team leaders to assess progress, raising speculation about developments behind the scenes. However, it is still too early to determine whether these efforts will culminate in a deal.
Hamas and Israeli leaders weigh in
Despite Israel's cautious optimism, Hamas leaders remain firm in their demands: A cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza, guarantees for reconstruction, and an influx of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Fatah officials involved in talks with Hamas and Islamic Jihad about a post-conflict governance framework reported “tentative progress” in Hamas’ willingness to establish a joint administration for Gaza.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed hope for an agreement. "There are negotiations taking place behind the scenes, and it can be done. Now is the opportunity to bring about a meaningful change that will lead to a deal to free the hostages,” Herzog said during a meeting with the family of Edan Alexander, an American Israeli hostage whose spoke in a video released by Hamas on Saturday. “Now is the time to bring meaningful change and achieve a hostage deal,” he said. “We are negotiating with a bitter and cruel enemy whose sole purpose in releasing this video was to try to break our spirit. On the contrary – I believe this video has strengthened us.”
Herzog reiterated his appeal to the international community: “My call to the entire world, to Israel’s leadership, and to all mediators is this: the time is now. We want Edan home. We want everyone home urgently. We cry out for this every single day – now is the time to act.”
Edan’s mother, Yael Alexander, shared her anguish and determination. “This has been a sleepless night. Edan – his voice and the video replaying endlessly. You can see in the video that Edan is going through hell. His eyes are crying out, full of sorrow, but it gave me so much strength – Edan strengthened us with his call to us.
"We released this video so that everyone can see – Edan is alive, and many other hostages are alive. It’s time to act and free them,” she said.
In New York, Edan’s father, Adi Alexander, gathered with hundreds of activists in New York's Central Park to call on current U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to act and bring about a deal for the release of all 101 hostages still held in Gaza.
"Edan's words in the video haunt me: 'Every day here feels like eternity.' No father should hear their child plead for their life like that," Adi Alexander told the crowd. "Edan believes in the strength of the U.S., and so do I, but strength means nothing if it is not combined with action."
"I stand here after seeing my son alive for the first time in over a year. It did give us a glimmer of hope, but it also reignited the urgency of our plea: Time is running out. President Biden, President-elect Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu - I call on you all to act. This is not a moment for politics or hesitation. This is a moment for courage, collaboration, and decisive action," he said.
Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of American Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, also spoke at the rally and called on Biden and Trump to "seize the moment, work together, before January. It can be a moment that unites us all."
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said at the rally that it is "important that the world knows that we will not stop fighting. We demand that the international community make the issue a priority. Bring Edan, Omar and everyone home. Now."