Behind the scenes of hostage negotiations: Cautious Israeli optimism, firm stance from Hamas

As reports surface of efforts to restart negotiations under U.S. pressure, cautious optimism is growing in Israel about a potential

hostage deal

. Four main factors are fueling this sentiment: The cease-fire model in Lebanon, which could influence

Gaza

; Hamas’ isolation and fears that the

IDF

will bolster its forces in Gaza after completing operations in Lebanon; Support from U.S. President-elect

Donald Trump

for outgoing President

Joe Biden