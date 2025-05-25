IDF chief rebukes incoming Shin Bet head: 'This is not an endless war — we'll shorten it'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered remarks to soldiers in Gaza on Sunday, appearing to push back against reported comments by incoming Shin Bet head David Zini, who allegedly described the war as “eternal.”

Zamir stated firmly: “This is not an endless war — we will act to shorten it in accordance with achieving its goals. We seek decisive victory, and we will do so with determination, thoroughness, and while safeguarding the safety of our forces.”

Addressing troops, Zamir said: “You are fighting on Israel’s central front. This is a prolonged and multi-front war. The terrorists came from here, from nearby Khuzaʽa, raided Nir Oz, and carried out atrocities, murdering and kidnapping babies, children, women and the elderly. We must never forget what happened here. We are defending ourselves — and to defend ourselves, we must strike. That is a central lesson from October 7. We are stepping up our operations according to a structured plan.”

He added that Hamas “is under immense pressure” and “has lost most of its assets, command and control capabilities.” He vowed that “we will use all the tools at our disposal to bring the hostages home, defeat Hamas, and dismantle its rule. You are doing extraordinary and critically important work — and you have my full backing.”

Zamir’s remarks came amid backlash over Zini’s reported statement to senior IDF officials, in which he expressed opposition to hostage deals and described the conflict as an “eternal war.” His comments, first reported by Israel’s Channel 12, sparked outrage from families of hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said appointing Zini to head the Shin Bet “would mean burying the hostages in Hamas tunnels in the name of an eternal war.” The Hostages and Missing Families Forum added tha if Zini indeed opposes hostage deals, “it is shocking and should be condemned.”

During his visit to the south, Zamir also met with Eshkol Regional Council head Michal Uziel, who expressed concern over the ongoing fighting and deepening anxiety among residents living under constant rocket fire. She had requested a direct, candid update from the chief of staff on the goals of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Zamir reiterated that the mission remains to create conditions for the return of the hostages and eliminate the threat to border communities.

“That is the central objective in front of us,” he emphasized. “Only your security and defense are in our sights. Returning the hostages, defeating Hamas, and ensuring the safety of these communities — that is our mission.”

Following the meeting, Uziel said: “It’s tremendously important to have a direct conversation with the chief of staff — the person responsible for our security. To look him in the eye and speak the truth. In the daily reality of Eshkol residents, under the constant noise of war and heightened emotional strain, it’s important to know there is a clear goal: the return of the hostages and defense of our communities. It’s not easy to maintain daily life under fire, but when there’s trust in the path forward, we can get through it. I thank the chief of staff for his clarity and attentiveness — we won’t let anyone blink when it comes to this mission.”

She also expressed support for the IDF soldiers operating in Gaza. “We stand with the soldiers who have been fighting with courage for months to protect us. The soldiers are in our hearts, and we hope they all come home safely — them and all of our hostages,” she said.