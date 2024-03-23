850 גג

IDF releases name of fallen soldier in West Bank terror attack

Military says Sergeant Major Ilay David Garfinkel succumbed to his injuries after he was wounded in clashes with a West Bank terrorist

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed Saturday that Sergeant Major Ilay David Garfinkel, 21, a soldier in the Duvdevan Commando Unit, from Sitria, succumbed to his injuries after he was critically wounded in a terror shooting attack in the West Bank that took place on Friday.
IDF forces were in an hours-long pursuit after a terrorist who carried out a West Bank shooting attack wounding at least six people, two of them seriously. After he was attacked from the air by a military chopper, the IDF was attempting to confirm that he had been killed.
2 View gallery
רס"ל עילי דוד גרפינקל ז"לרס"ל עילי דוד גרפינקל ז"ל
Sergeant Major Ilay David Garfinkel
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The attack on a minibus took place in the early morning hours and although troops on the scene returned fire, the terrorist escaped, and a manhunt was launched.
The troops were involved in periodic gun battles with the assailant who continued to evade capture. After he was struck from the air by an IDF chopper, the forces were attempting to confirm that he had been killed.
2 View gallery
המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בבנימין מתחבא בשיחים המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בבנימין מתחבא בשיחים
Terrorist hides in bushes during West Bank shooting attack
The military has been operating against terror suspects on the West Bank and has been on high alert, especially since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
